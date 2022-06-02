Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Feds Relieved By Common Sense Rural Water Recommendations

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 10:30 am
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers sees positives in the report released this week by the Rural Supplies Technical Working Group on water services, in particular rejection of inflexible ‘one size fits all’ approaches to rural supplies.

"Many of the findings raised by the group look sound," president Andrew Hoggard said.

"The report appears to be a tiny sliver of common sense in amongst a pile of water policy decision-making we are struggling to explain to our members."

The technical working group chaired by Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan has recommended all council-owned mixed-use rural supplies should transfer to the new water services entities because they will have the people, resources and expertise to operate these schemes into the future.

Federated Farmers still has major concerns about the set-up of the ‘four entities’ themselves.

"But we like the recommendation that there should be the option for rural community to take back water assets with shared ownership or maintenance agreements," Andrew says.

"It would depend on capacity, finances and capability, the predominant use of the scheme and other factors. But the community should decide."

Feds agrees with the report’s recommendation rural service users should generally not be subsidising urban service users. Also that consultation with rural users on the water entities’ funding should start before the new entities ‘go live’ and before domestic volumetric pricing is introduced to new areas.

The recommendation new water quality regulator Taumata Arowai should provide cost-effective ways for schemes to comply that recognises their uniqueness, offers options to not chlorinate in certain drinking water supply situations, and closely involves rural stakeholders in designing and implementing regulatory requirements, are "spot on," Andrew said.

Federated Farmers continues to analyse and submit on the vast array of other regulatory changes proposed in the water management area.

"Sadly this is just a small piece in the much larger puzzle we are trying to put together properly for our members right now," Andrew said.

 

ENDS

 

For more information contact:

Andrew Hoggard, President, Federated Farmers of NZ, 027 230 7363

Simon Edwards | Communications Advisor, Federated Farmers

Email: sedwards@fedfarm.org.nz, Mobile: +64 (0)27 484 8892

