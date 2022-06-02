Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 30 May 2022
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 24 April 2022:
- the number of paid jobs (compared with the
previous week) were:
- 2,327,390 total paid jobs (up 4,810 or 0.21 percent)
- 103,610 paid jobs in primary industries (up 210 or 0.20 percent)
- 446,430 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 990 or 0.22 percent)
- 1,719,510 paid jobs in services industries (up 850 or 0.05 percent)
- 57,830 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 2,740 or 4.97 percent)
- the median income (compared with
the previous week) was:
- $1,167.50 (up $5.98 or 0.51 percent).