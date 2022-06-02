Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 30 May 2022

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 24 April 2022:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,327,390 total paid jobs (up 4,810 or 0.21 percent) 103,610 paid jobs in primary industries (up 210 or 0.20 percent) 446,430 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 990 or 0.22 percent) 1,719,510 paid jobs in services industries (up 850 or 0.05 percent) 57,830 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 2,740 or 4.97 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,167.50 (up $5.98 or 0.51 percent).



