Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 30 May 2022

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 24 April 2022:

  • the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
    • 2,327,390 total paid jobs (up 4,810 or 0.21 percent)
    • 103,610 paid jobs in primary industries (up 210 or 0.20 percent)
    • 446,430 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 990 or 0.22 percent)
    • 1,719,510 paid jobs in services industries (up 850 or 0.05 percent)
    • 57,830 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 2,740 or 4.97 percent)
  • the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
    • $1,167.50 (up $5.98 or 0.51 percent).

