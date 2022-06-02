Silky Otter Cinemas Richmond Officially Opens In Nelson

Kiwi owned and operated Silky Otter Cinemas has officially opened the doors to their newest site at Berryfields Crossing in Richmond, Nelson Tasman region.

Due to overwhelming demand, last weekend the cinema opened days earlier than scheduled and held limited screenings of the most anticipated blockbuster of the year and #1 movie in the world right now, TOP GUN: MAVERICK. As of today Silky Otter Cinemas Richmond will be showing a full line up of movies available to New Zealand audiences.

The Richmond site joins the already opened Wigram and Ōrākei locations, as well as a Ponsonby site opening later this year and Takanini and Queenstown sites set to open in 2023.

Silky Otter Cinemas’ new eight screen complex is like nothing the region has seen before and, as with all Silky Otter Cinemas, has been built on a simple ethos of excellence including:

· No ads, just movies

· Luxury recliners with more room for comfort

· Cutting-edge screen and sound technology

· A full-service bar and kitchen with real chefs and a mouth-watering menu

· Food delivered straight to seats

· Unmatched customer service

Importantly, Silky Otter aims to cater to all film lovers in their local communities, “We know everyone has different tastes, so we decided to offer a full mix of films, whether big mainstream blockbusters, family favourites, or the best arthouse films” says Managing Director Ahmed Almukhtar. “As film lovers, we want people to not only see the films they want, but have an experience so good that they keep coming back for more”.

Silky Otter’s first site opened in 2019 at Ōrākei Bay Village, in Auckland, and like all cinemas nationwide had to navigate the bumpy road of the pandemic; but despite having only two 44-seat cinemas, it has quickly become a top-performing independent location around the country.

“People still want to go to the cinema, they still want the magic of the big screen.” says Silky Otter CEO Neil Lambert. “But some aspects have changed. Now they want more than just a film – they want an intimate, cosy, and welcoming environment that includes a glass of wine, great food, and great service. For us, bringing all of that together makes the ultimate cinema experience”.

