Birthday Numbers Win Auckland Man $6.3 Million

Friday, 3 June 2022, 10:19 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A quiet Wednesday night in became a night an Auckland man will remember forever, when he found out he’d won $6.3 million with Powerball First Division.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, plays his own numbers each draw and knew his little yellow ticket was a winner as soon as he saw the results for Wednesday’s draw.

“I fell asleep on the sofa after dinner, and when I woke up I thought I had better check the Lotto numbers before I went to bed.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the numbers online. I knew straight away they were mine because they are special birthday numbers,” he said.

Even though the man knew the numbers were his, it took him a second to realise what it meant.

“I think I was in shock – I probably still am. I kept checking the ticket over and over to make sure I had bought it for the right day!”

The man rushed upstairs to tell his son the good news.

“My son was asleep – but not for long after I burst into his room and shouted ‘we’ve won!’ at him,” laughed the man

With the enormity of his win sinking in, the man shared the news with the rest of his family and decided to tuck his ticket away and claim his prize at Lotto NZ Head Office the next day.

“I didn’t know where to keep it safe til the morning – so I tried a few hiding places around the house and ended up stashing it in the cupboard.

“I kept going back to check it was still there,” he said.

With his win claimed, the man is looking forward to celebrating with his family and planning for his future.

“I want to treat them to dinner and drinks on the town, I can’t wait to celebrate with them all, it’s going to be brilliant!

“I’m looking forward to buying a house – nothing flash!

“This win also means I can help my family, which is really important to me. It’s going to make our lives that bit easier.”

