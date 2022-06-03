Invercargill Airport Chief Executive Moving On

Invercargill Airport Chief Executive Nigel Finnerty will be stepping down from his position on August 19 after six years in the role.

Mr Finnerty said it was a hard decision to make after successfully leading the airport through a time of significant growth and development.

“I don’t have any immediate plans in place but I’m looking forward to spending some time with family and friends before moving on to my next challenge,” he said.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved at the airport during my time here, particularly getting the new terminal up and running, the introduction of the Invercargill to Auckland jet service, and leading a great team of very professional people supporting our operations.”

Invercargill Airport Limited board chair Grant Lilly said Nigel had been a great Chief Executive for the Airport and had significant impact on the growth and development of the business.

“The Board is sorry to see him go as we’ve appreciated Nigel’s focus, commitment and leadership through the last six years,” he said.

“The organisation has grown significantly and performed very well throughout some very challenging times, especially over the COVID-impacted years, and we know he will be missed. On behalf of the Board, I’d like to wish him all the very best for his future.”

Originally from Bluff, Nigel served in the Royal New Zealand Navy for 20 years and held senior management roles at the New Zealand Aluminium Smelter for 14 years before moving to the airport in April 2016.

© Scoop Media

