Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Latest Vertical Vacancy Report Reveals Positive Auckland Office Sentiment Despite Lingering Shadow Of COVID Uncertainty

Friday, 3 June 2022, 10:24 am
Press Release: JLL

June, 2022 – Enduring low vacancy rates across our major centres’ prime office buildings reflect that demand for premium buildings in good locations remains strong, but the impact of changing attitudes to office life are also starting to become more evident.

JLL NZ’s biannual Vertical Vacancy Report shows that vacancy in Auckland’s core (8.9%) and Wynyard (3.4%) districts has increased marginally in Q1 of this year compared to Q3 of last.

The Q1 data shows an additional 9,300 square metres of floorspace has become vacant in Auckland, which translates to room for around 650 office workers. With vacancy spread unevenly across the city on a building-by-building basis and several of the city’s flagship buildings fully tenanted, JLL NZ’s Head of Research, Gavin Read, says the data reinforces anecdotal evidence around flight to quality and companies’ adaptation to hybrid working.

“From an occupier perspective, this hints that companies are adapting their floorplate requirements to the new normal of hybrid working. Although the biggest clues that companies are prioritising flexibility, sustainability and wellness elements to attract and maintain staff come in the strong demand for quality buildings in good locations and the growing divergence between prime and secondary rents.”

“For investors and landlords, tenant quality and long-term viability of their business remains a critical focus with owners increasingly seeking to de-risk future returns.”

Read says that while demand for quality, green buildings remains strong, he anticipates the impact of rising interest rates on yields will influence future investment and development activity.

“The delivery of these projects will rely on various factors including pre-commitment, the ability of the construction industry to keep up and how the Government’s post-pandemic responses roll out.”

Elsewhere around the country…

In the Capital, limited additions to supply in recent years and ongoing Government requirements continue to support low vacancy levels and place upwards pressure on rental levels for prime office space. Read says high pre-leasing activity for new builds shows a continuation of the ‘flight to quality’ trend, which will ultimately have a significant trickle-down impact on the secondary stock market.

Christchurch has experienced a subtle drop in vacancy, with the 15,000 square metre Grand Central now fully leased. While there is no office-only prime new build development in the pipeline, office space features in a number of mooted mixed-use buildings including a new apartment building at 12 Oxford Terrace.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JLL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


CAC: Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project
Power bills need to be standardised across the market to help consumers easily switch between retailers and drive greater competition, the Consumer Advocacy Council said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Commencing Its Legislated Five-yearly Review Of Its Monetary Policy Remit
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is commencing its legislated 5-yearly review of its monetary policy Remit. The Remit is provided by the Government and is used to guide the Monetary Policy Committee... More>>


Banking Ombudsman: Spike In Lending Complaints Abates
Complaints to banks about lending-related matters fell markedly in the first three months of the year, according to data published today on the Banking Ombudsman Scheme’s complaints dashboard... More>>



Reserve Bank: End Of Dividend Restriction Requires Ongoing Prudence
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is normalising the process for banks setting dividend payments, by removing the restrictions placed on the country’s registered trading banks... More>>

Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>




Kiwibank: Savers To Benefit From Higher Returns Following OCR Rise
Following market movements Kiwibank is pleased to increase the interest rate and rates of return on its savings accounts... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 