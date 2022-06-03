Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

March Quarter Sees Building Activity On The Rise

Friday, 3 June 2022, 10:44 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.2 percent in the March 2022 quarter, compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Residential building activity rose 3.5 percent in the March 2022 quarter, while non-residential building activity rose 2.7 percent.

“Residential building activity has risen over the past two years, except in quarters impacted by alert level 4 lockdowns. This reflects the large number of consented new homes in the construction pipeline,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

