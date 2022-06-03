March 2022 Quarter Gross Domestic Product And COVID-19

March 2022 quarter gross domestic product and COVID-19 provides technical users with information about our approach to measuring the impact of COVID-19 in the forthcoming release of Gross domestic product: March 2022 quarter (scheduled for 16 June 2022).

Introduction

This paper provides information about how we are responding to ongoing measurement challenges faced due to the nature of the economic shock caused by COVID-19. This paper follows similar updates about our methodology during COVID-19 that have been published in advance of the release of gross domestic product each quarter.

Information is presented in the following sections:

Overview of sources and methods for quarterly gross domestic product: Updates and COVID-19 adjustments

is an updated guide to the concepts and methods we are using to compile gross domestic product (GDP) during COVID-19 in New Zealand.

Visit our website to read this methods release:

