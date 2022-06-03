Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Two Icons Of Wellington Meet For Something Sweet!

Friday, 3 June 2022, 6:48 pm
Press Release: Zealandia

Launched today, Kiwifruit & Kawakawa is the latest exclusive syrup flavour by Six Barrel Soda in collaboration with Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne.

The limited-edition flavour is a nod to the kiwi that roam Zealandia and the rich plant life regenerating in the sanctuary. But this syrup wasn’t just inspired by the wildlife sanctuary – for each purchase Six Barrel Soda will also donate $1 to support Zealandia’s conservation efforts to help birds, plants and critters thrive in Wellington and beyond.

Co-founder and managing director of Six Barrel Soda Joe Slater says since establishing in 2012 their mission has always been to shake up the soda game with experimental flavours. “This syrup is more than just a zesty new flavour inspired by the wildlife-filled paradise. It gives everyone the opportunity to contribute to reversing the decline of biodiversity in our country and see more tūī, kererū, kākā and other native birds in our backyards.

“As a local Wellington business, we love Zealandia, it’s a family favourite for all of us. Having a wildlife-filled paradise so close to the city is amazing. Supporting their mission with this partnership has been a delight.”

Joe describes the syrup as “botanical” and a delicious combination of “the slightly tart and sweet flavour profile of kiwifruit with the zesty, refreshing pepperiness of kawakawa leaves”.

“All our drinks are made with real ingredients, so for this syrup we used NZ-grown kiwifruit and harvested native kawakawa plants sustainably from Tairawhiti.”

Chief executive of Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne Dr. Danielle Shanahan says the syrup tastes even sweeter knowing that with each purchase comes a donation to conservation. “This has been a new, creative collaboration for us, and the money donated will be put to seriously good use – translocating species, maintaining the predator-exclusion fence, providing supplementary good and ground-breaking conservation research,” she says.

You can pick up a bottle at Moore Wilsons, Six Barrel’s Cellar Door, Zealandia’s gift store, or online at shop.visitzealandia.com and sixbarrelsoda.co

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Zealandia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




MIA: New Vehicle Registrations Bounce Back In May 2022
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that 13,337 registrations of new vehicles for the month of May were strong given current production constraints, weakening market conditions and geopolitical factors... More>>


CAC: Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project
Power bills need to be standardised across the market to help consumers easily switch between retailers and drive greater competition, the Consumer Advocacy Council said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Commencing Its Legislated Five-yearly Review Of Its Monetary Policy Remit
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is commencing its legislated 5-yearly review of its monetary policy Remit. The Remit is provided by the Government and is used to guide the Monetary Policy Committee... More>>



Statistics: March Quarter Sees Building Activity On The Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.2 percent in the March 2022 quarter, compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: End Of Dividend Restriction Requires Ongoing Prudence
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is normalising the process for banks setting dividend payments, by removing the restrictions placed on the country’s registered trading banks... More>>

Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 