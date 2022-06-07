Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SAP New Zealand Grows Public Sector Team With Two New Senior Hires

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 9:27 am
Press Release: SAP NZ

SAP New Zealand has made two new senior hires to its Wellington-based Public Sector team: Nick Olney as Senior Industry Advisor, and Tim Ellis as Senior Account Executive. The appointments demonstrate the company’s continued investment in its public sector team, to support the increasing number of government agencies seeking to become more digital and sustainable organisations.

Nick Olney joins SAP following a 30-year career with New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF). As Senior Industry Advisor at SAP New Zealand, Olney brings his strategic leadership experience and unparalleled knowledge of NZDF and the wider public sector.

Nick was most recently Commander of the NZDF Deployable Joint Inter Agency Task Force (DJIATF). He led and commanded the New Zealand military response to evacuate citizens from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August 2019. Additionally, he led the military response to Tonga following the volcanic eruption in January 2022.

Senior Account Executive, Tim Ellis will be focused on customers in the defence and security sector. He brings extensive knowledge of the technology sector, experience in leadership roles and a solid understanding of the New Zealand public sector. Previously he was Program Director at AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company Babel Street, where he collaborated with defence, intelligence, law enforcement, and elite sport organisations.

Nick Quin, Director, Public Sector, SAP New Zealand, said, “As Aotearoa’s public sector seeks to run smarter, faster and more sustainably, we are thrilled to have these high-calibre hires join our team to help accelerate the digitisation of government agencies across the country. Both Nick and Tim bring a wealth of leadership and management experience across high performing teams, technical expertise, as well as deep relationships across the public sector. We’re confident our public sector customers will reap the benefits, with our broadened team and aligned approach helping them become truly intelligent enterprises and build for a better future”.

Adrian Griffin, Managing Director, SAP New Zealand, said, “We have bold ambitions for the year ahead, coming off a highly successful 2021. Nick Quin and the Public Sector team are driving a fantastic programme with both local and central government, and it is exciting to bring two new highly experienced resources into market to assist our customers”.

Photos of Nick and Tim are available here.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organisations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

