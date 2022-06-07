Building Kaupapa Māori Skills In Aotearoa Businesses

A unique programme focusing on Māori business management will equip Māori and other New Zealanders entering or working in businesses to thrive in bicultural New Zealand.

Kai te ruia e mātau he kākano (We are sowing a seed.)

Just released by Aspire2’s Business Management Programmes, the NZ Certificate in Māori Business and Management (Level 3) opens its arms to tauira (students) and will be delivered entirely online. Designed to strengthen learners’ knowledge of tikanga Māori in business, te reo and Māori values, the programme welcomes iwi and others to work through its enquiring content and develop a greater understanding of how to work with Māori business and businesspeople nationwide.

After many long weeks, General Manager of Aspire2’s Distance Learning Division Tony Boyce and his team are delighted to be bringing the programme to fruition. The programme was launched last month at Parihaka Marae. Kuia and kaumātua Maata Wharehoka led the powhiri before bestowing a blessing on the programme and its future.

“We are humbled by this support and look forward to the opportunity to bring this programme to our local community and wider across Aotearoa,” says Tony.

Already, the new Level 3 certificate is generating interest and enquiries from individuals keen to sign up.

“It is relevant in New Zealand right now – as a country we are strengthening our bicultural focus, creating rich conversations around the leading role of tangata whenua and it is important today that businesses are supported to find a way forward in a culturally inclusive and respectful way.”

The new programme will cover basic te reo Māori in business, Māori principles and values in the workplace, meeting protocols, and Māori management techniques and styles. Ideal for those working within or alongside Māori organisations, Tony says the kaupapa can be valuable both to Māori keen to develop their business skills, and non-Māori wanting to strengthen their awareness of how Māori business works.

Delivered full-time over 20 weeks or part-time over 40 weeks, students can study from anywhere in New Zealand and will be supported by Māori-speaking staff who have strong connections to business.

About Aspire2’s Business Management Programmes

As part of the Aspire2 Group, Cornerstone Education has been delivering Business Management Programmes to thousands of students across the country since 2004. Courses are delivered via distance learning and include a range of Level 3 – Level 5 NZQA-accredited qualifications spanning small business, team leadership, first line management, and most recently Māori business. These high-quality programmes provide industry-focused education and training, empowering students to achieve better futures for themselves, their families and their businesses.

https://www.management.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

