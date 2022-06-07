Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Building Kaupapa Māori Skills In Aotearoa Businesses

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Aspire2 Trades

A unique programme focusing on Māori business management will equip Māori and other New Zealanders entering or working in businesses to thrive in bicultural New Zealand.

Kai te ruia e mātau he kākano (We are sowing a seed.)

Just released by Aspire2’s Business Management Programmes, the NZ Certificate in Māori Business and Management (Level 3) opens its arms to tauira (students) and will be delivered entirely online. Designed to strengthen learners’ knowledge of tikanga Māori in business, te reo and Māori values, the programme welcomes iwi and others to work through its enquiring content and develop a greater understanding of how to work with Māori business and businesspeople nationwide.

After many long weeks, General Manager of Aspire2’s Distance Learning Division Tony Boyce and his team are delighted to be bringing the programme to fruition. The programme was launched last month at Parihaka Marae. Kuia and kaumātua Maata Wharehoka led the powhiri before bestowing a blessing on the programme and its future.

“We are humbled by this support and look forward to the opportunity to bring this programme to our local community and wider across Aotearoa,” says Tony.

Already, the new Level 3 certificate is generating interest and enquiries from individuals keen to sign up.

“It is relevant in New Zealand right now – as a country we are strengthening our bicultural focus, creating rich conversations around the leading role of tangata whenua and it is important today that businesses are supported to find a way forward in a culturally inclusive and respectful way.”

The new programme will cover basic te reo Māori in business, Māori principles and values in the workplace, meeting protocols, and Māori management techniques and styles. Ideal for those working within or alongside Māori organisations, Tony says the kaupapa can be valuable both to Māori keen to develop their business skills, and non-Māori wanting to strengthen their awareness of how Māori business works.

Delivered full-time over 20 weeks or part-time over 40 weeks, students can study from anywhere in New Zealand and will be supported by Māori-speaking staff who have strong connections to business.

About Aspire2’s Business Management Programmes
As part of the Aspire2 Group, Cornerstone Education has been delivering Business Management Programmes to thousands of students across the country since 2004. Courses are delivered via distance learning and include a range of Level 3 – Level 5 NZQA-accredited qualifications spanning small business, team leadership, first line management, and most recently Māori business. These high-quality programmes provide industry-focused education and training, empowering students to achieve better futures for themselves, their families and their businesses.
https://www.management.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aspire2 Trades on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl: Average fibre speed passes 400 Mbps
Customers on New Zealand’s fibre broadband network are now seeing average speeds of 405 Mbps. That’s up 7 Mbps on the previous quarter and 128 Mbps higher than six months earlier... More>>




MIA: New Vehicle Registrations Bounce Back In May 2022
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that 13,337 registrations of new vehicles for the month of May were strong given current production constraints, weakening market conditions and geopolitical factors... More>>


CAC: Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project
Power bills need to be standardised across the market to help consumers easily switch between retailers and drive greater competition, the Consumer Advocacy Council said today... More>>


Statistics: March Quarter Sees Building Activity On The Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.2 percent in the March 2022 quarter, compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: End Of Dividend Restriction Requires Ongoing Prudence
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is normalising the process for banks setting dividend payments, by removing the restrictions placed on the country’s registered trading banks... More>>

Commerce Commission: Announces Phased Increase For Gas Pipeline Charges To Maintain Safe And Reliable Supply
The need to maintain the safe and reliable supply of natural gas while there is still demand from gas users is behind a phased increase in gas pipeline charges, the Commerce Commission announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 