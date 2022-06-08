Report Reveals “Tech Tipping-point,” New Zealand Falling Behind In Digital Performance

New Zealand is not keeping pace with the rest of the world on key measures of digital economic performance and must take investment in digital skills capability and capacity seriously to avoid falling off a tech tipping point, new report shows.

According to ‘Aotearoa’s Digital Priorities in 2022’ – a report from the Technology Users Association of New Zealand (TUANZ), supported by the global ‘Network Readiness Index’ (NRI), New Zealand currently ranks 42nd in the world for overall access to technology, 56th on cyber security, 62nd for high tech exports and 69th on medium and high-tech manufacturing. Measures that have seen the country drop from 16th to 20th place on the NTI overall between 2020 and 2021; seven places behind Australia.

The report, which also surveyed the priorities and concerns of New Zealand’s digital business leaders, reveals that Kiwi companies are facing shortages in hardware, tech products and digitally skilled workers. Moreover, current technical resources were ‘stretched’, with leaders sighting the skills gap, retention of staff, attracting talent and ‘getting people in the door quick enough’ as the biggest technology challenges their organisation will face this year.

Business leaders conceded that New Zealand currently lacks the scale and capital required to invest or adopt new technologies in many sectors.

Craig Young CEO of TUANZ said, “we know there is around $46 Billion dollars of economic value that could be added to New Zealand’s GDP by 2030 by unleashing digital transformation in our non-tech companies, but if we continue to stall against competing nations, it will become much harder to unlock that value.”

Cyber security was another key concern. In 2021, 8,831 incidents were reported to CERT NZ, a 13% increase on 2020. Fifteen percent of these incidents reported to CERT NZ included direct financial loss, with a combined total value of $16.8 million. But with 3.5 million global cyber security jobs unfilled in 2021, New Zealand was part of an international scramble to onshore tech talent.

“New Zealand must find ways to bring new skills into the industry or risk an ongoing brake on the aspirations of our companies to compete in this increasingly digital world. While we will always need to bring skills in from offshore, our companies and Government also need to be aligned in developing home grown talent, especially in underrepresented groups such as women, Māori and Pasifika.” he said.

Business leaders agreed that there is a huge untapped national labour market that could benefit from some tighter and more accessible vocational opportunities.

Lindsay Zwart, Chief Enterprise Officer of Vodafone NZ (who sponsored this report), says that a focus on customer outcomes and new tech can help to mitigate some of these issues. “Business leaders are being affected by talent shortages and supply chain delays but can drive efficiencies by using cloud and SAAS based services which reduce reliance on in-country resources and hardware. We can work to serve our customer needs with data driven decision making and ambitious planning, which comes from acting with empathy towards customers. Placing ourselves in the shoes of the customer will guide where monetary investment is most important.

New Zealand’s year on year ranking in the Network Readiness Index – which ranks the world’s 130 most ‘network ready markets’

Network Readiness Index (NRI) Measure 2020 Ranking 2021 Ranking +/- Overall NRI Ranking 16 20 + 4 Technology Pillar 20 24 + 4 Access (overall) 16 42 +26 Mobile Tariffs 18 32 +14 Households with internet access 24 36 +12 International internet bandwidth 16 34 +18 Content (overall) 12 14 +2 Mobile apps development 18 20 +2 Future Technologies (overall) 29 31 +3 Investment in emerging technology 19 19 - Adoption of emerging technologies 18 18 - Computer software spending 55 45 -10 People Pillar 15 17 +2 Active mobile broadband subscriptions 19 79 +60 Business (overall) 17 21 +4 Firms with a website 17 14 +3 Government promotion of investment in emerging tech 34 34 - Government online services 10 10 - Governance Pillar 7 8 +1 Trust (overall) 9 11 +2 Cybersecurity 38 56 +18 Regulation (overall) 16 17 +1 Regulation quality 4 3 -1 ICT regulatory environment 80 39 -41 Ecommerce legislation 1 1 - Inclusion (overall) 2 4 +2 Rural gap in digital payments 39 38 -1 Impact Pillar 24 26 +2 Economy (overall) 38 44 +6 High tech exports 50 62 +12 Medium and high-tech manufacturing 82 69 -13

Source: “The Network Readiness Index 2021, Shaping the Global Recovery”, Portulans Institute https://networkreadinessindex.org/

