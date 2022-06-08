Delinea Secret Server Enhances Disaster Recovery And Introduces VPN-less Session Management Add-On Through RAS



Auckland, New Zealand – June 8, 2022 – Delinea, a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced new features and enhancements to further expand Secret Server’s award-winning capabilities. In addition to new design updates based on customer feedback, the company introduced new security controls for better resiliency and Remote Access Service, a VPN-less session management feature of Secret Server for even easier and integrated privileged account management.

The 2022 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report states that 80% of all cyberattacks involve credentials. At the same time, organisations are moving more of their infrastructure to the cloud and enabling their employees to work remotely, further increasing the attack surface. To minimise risk, all organisations need to protect accounts and credentials while managing privileged access, no matter where the vault or the employees are located.

Better resiliency ensures secrets access

The latest release of Secret Server includes enhancements to existing disaster recovery capabilities by providing organisations with automated redundancy to ensure break-glass access to secrets in the unlikely case of infrastructure failure. Whether customers deploy Secret Server on-premises or in the cloud, they now have the flexibility to automatically replicate secret data either to another on-premises or cloud instance to ensure resiliency. Cloud infrastructure enhancements provide seamless failover, faster disaster recovery and hybrid failover.

VPN-less session management for a remote workforce

This month Delinea is also introducing the new Remote Access Service add-on for Secret Server. This new capability provides VPN-less browser-based RDP/SSH session management for contractors and remote employees. In addition to the current session management capabilities of Secret Server, Remote Access Service improves ease of use and reduces friction by requiring no end-user client or VPN connection to better support the various environments and systems used by an extended workforce. Remote Access Service works with Secret Server on-premises and in the cloud.

“With this latest release of Secret Server, we are improving the resiliency of secrets for our customers with automated disaster recovery options for both on-premises and the cloud,” said Phil Calvin, Chief Product Officer at Delinea. “We are also improving usability and reducing friction by providing session management capabilities that require no VPN or end-user client to better support the current environment where more employees and contractors are working remotely.”

The latest release also includes enhancements to password complexity rules, revisions to incident response practices, and many UI improvements for a seamless user experience.

Try the latest version of Secret Server for free at https://delinea.com/products/secret-server/.

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organisations to secure critical data, devices, code and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

© Delinea Inc. (formerly Centrify Corporation) 2022. Delinea™ is a trademark of Delinea Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

