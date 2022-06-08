Innovative Pāmu Deer Milk Product Finalist In Prestigious Global Awards

Pāmu’s awarding winning Deer Milk is up for two prestigious awards at the World Dairy Innovation Awards, to be announced in Laval, France on 15 June.

Pāmu Deer Milk is a finalist in the Best Dairy Ingredient category, while its new Doe Nutrition product is a finalist in the Best Functional Dairy section.

Pāmu Chief Executive Mark Leslie says being a finalist in these prestigious awards is a validation of the hard work that has gone into creating an all-new product for the agri-sector.

“Our deer milk product has been steadily growing in popularity among high end chefs and as a unique new ingredient in cosmetics, currently sold exclusively through the Yuhan New Origin stores in Korea. These nominations recognise the extensive application and unique properties of deer milk.”

“The nomination in the functional dairy section is an exciting recognition of our new Doe Nutrition deer milk supplement,” Mr Leslie said

Doe Nutrition is a world first nutritional supplement range containing Pāmu Deer Milk and offers a range of nutritional benefits, Pāmu’s Deer Milk lead Hamish Glendinning said.

“This product is available in two delicious variants- Doe Nutrition Beauty which has collagen and Vitamin C to help with skin elasticity and Doe Nutrition Revive which contains ingredients like iodine and B12 to help with the mind.

“Not only is it a great taste experience, with high amounts of A2-type protein, essential vitamins and minerals, it is considered a natural super milk of concentrated nutrition.

“Doe Nutrition products focus on beauty, energy and include active ingredients like Mānuka honey and natural berries to support general health and wellbeing,” Mr Glendinning said.

Mr Leslie said the company’s insights from its previous success with Pāmu Deer Milk as both a food and cosmetic ingredient had been combined and used to shape the Doe Nutrition formulations.

“Doe Nutrition has been developed alongside a customer partner in Vietnam, using consumer insight work and technical expertise to finalise a formulation with a new to world ingredient. In time the range could extend to meet new consumer needs.

“Pāmu see huge potential in the premium health and wellbeing category as consumers prioritise health outcomes in the post pandemic world, “ Mr Leslie said.

Pāmu Deer Milk is sourced through their partnership with Peter and Sharon McIntyre, and their own pilot farm Aratiatia, in the North Island’s central plateau.

The Doe Nutrition products are made in New Zealand and are available in convenient sachets. They are available for purchase on our website www.doenutrition.com

© Scoop Media

