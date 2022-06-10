Celebrate Matariki - Buy One Of The Top 50 Māori Products In Aotearoa

To celebrate the first year of Matariki as a national public holiday, Shopify and Ngahere Communities will host an event that celebrates Māori businesses and entrepreneurs. For the first time ever, you can experience the Top 50 Māori products in Aotearoa. The products will feature in an 8-day Retail Gallery Experience, Aotearoa Top 50: Māori Products in Manukau, Auckland from 18-25 June, 2022.

On Saturday, June 18, the Retail Gallery will activate with a day of wānanga (workshops) featuring a selection of the Top 50 product owners and the Build Native (Shopify) team. The workshops are aimed at supporting the growth and development of entrepreneurs. The official launch will be later in the evening with a celebration that includes live music, kai (food) and the opening of the gallery. “For a week from June 18th, the top 50 products as voted by the public will be available for purchase in our Retail Gallery and online,” said Mel Tautalanoa (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Whakaue) CEO of Ngahere Communities.

“Sometimes as a shopper it’s hard to find what you are looking for but we have it all here in one physical location and online. International shipping is available so anyone in the world can participate in this special Matariki initiative.” “We aren’t just focused on the purchasing aspect but also want to share the art of creating and enhancing knowledge during Matariki,” she continued. “There will be a variety of Matariki themed in-person workshops for the public including gardening, harakeke (flax) weaving and learning about maramataka (the Māori lunar calendar) as well as celebrating te reo Māori through play with Kura Rēhia & Kaupapa the Board Game."

Inez White (Te Arawa) is Build Native with Shopify’s Indigenous Ambassador. “We are committed to empowering indigenous businesses through e-commerce,” she said. “Shopify is a leading international online store builder and we see this as an opportunity to create events for indigenous businesses to add energy, attract attention and raise brand awareness. Our platform is ultimately about connection. I teach indigenous businesses about using Shopify to connect with their customers and achieve their goals.”

Tasmyn Roach (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Raukawa, Waikato) of Awhi Company has products in the Top 50. Awhi Company makes muslin wraps and baby blankets. “Each of our blankets is designed with an element of Te Reo Māori (language) or Matauranga Māori (ideas),” she said. “We love that people respond to our brand story. Being part of the Top 50 Māori products initiative is such a privilege. We are honoured to be celebrated in this way and excited to be part of the retail gallery experience with other amazing Māori businesses.” The Retail Gallery will be at GridMNK, 2 Osterley Way, Manukau and online at www.konei.nz

This initiative has been brought together by Build Native (Shopify) in collaboration with Konei (Ngahere Communities) and Te Puni Kokiri. Organisers and business owners are available for interviews prior to the launch, at the launch and during the week of the Retail Gallery Experience, Aotearoa Top 50: Māori Products.

© Scoop Media

