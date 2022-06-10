Wholesale Trade Sales Rise 2.8 Percent In March Quarter

Wholesale trade sales rose 2.8 percent in the March 2022 quarter to reach $34.9 billion, following a rise of 6.9 percent in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

When adjusting for seasonal effects, wholesale trade industry sales rose by $957 million. In the same period, the output producer prices index for wholesale trade rose by 2.5 percent as measured by business price indexes.

“Although wholesale trade sales increased in the March quarter, we should be mindful of the role rising prices play within the economy,” business financial statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said.

