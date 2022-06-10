Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Love Streaming? Broadband Report Shows Fibre And HFC Tops For Simultaneous Netflix Streams

Friday, 10 June 2022, 11:04 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The latest quarterly report from the Measuring Broadband New Zealand (MBNZ) programme shows broadband performance is stable across almost all the plans and providers it monitors, with 99% of Fibre 300, Fibre Max and HFC Max plans able to comfortably handle four simultaneous high-definition Netflix streams.

Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson says the latest report from the independent monitoring programme confirms Aotearoa New Zealand consumers continue to enjoy world-class broadband.

“Whether you use broadband for streaming TV and movies, online gaming or social media, this latest report shows that performance remains consistently high, particularly for fibre and HFC.”

It follows a recent report comparing broadband services in Aotearoa with Australia, which confirmed that our Ultra-Fast Broadband network is providing world-class broadband services.

MBNZ provides consumers with independent information on broadband performance so they can make informed decisions about the best broadband service for their household.

Performance data from the programme is now also being used by retail service providers in their advertising – one of the requirements of the new marketing code recently developed by the Telecommunications Forum at the request of the Commission.

“This new requirement means consumers can be confident that the speeds retail service providers use to promote their services are independently tested, rather than the “up to” or theoretical maximum speeds we have seen used for marketing in the past.”

The Commission is reviewing the future of the MBNZ programme to continue to provide consumers and the industry with information about broadband performance.

“Our intention is that the next phase of the programme will test and report on more technologies, providers and geographies,” says Mr Gilbertson.

“97% of consumers who responded to our survey earlier this year agreed with the need to independently test, monitor, and report on broadband performance in New Zealand.

“It was also clear from the feedback that the programme must evolve to continue to meet the needs of consumers and stay on top of developments.

“There was wide support for testing and reporting on new technologies like 5G and satellite broadband, and for including smaller providers and plans, so we can provide a richer source of information for consumers across the country.”

Consumer feedback also highlighted the need to make sure the information is accessible and easy to use, and that more New Zealanders know it is available.

“We’ll be taking all of this feedback into account in the next phase of our MBNZ programme, and our selection of an independent testing provider for the next 3-5 years, after the current contract comes to an end in September.”

The autumn MBNZ report showed that peak time download speeds of MyRepublic’s Fibre Max plans have decreased by around 95Mbps since the last quarterly report, with peak time download speeds of around 650Mbps compared to the industry average of 842Mbps. MyRepublic has advised it is implementing network improvements for Fibre Max customers to optimise user experience.

The report and previous reports are available on the Commission's website. Consumers can also sign up to become a broadband volunteer.


Background

The Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme report was produced by SamKnows, a world leader in internet performance measurement. Data for this report was collected 1-31 March 2022.

The report provides independent information on broadband performance across different providers, plans, and technologies to help consumers choose the best broadband plan for their homes. Shining a light on actual broadband performance also encourages providers to compete on performance as well as price.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Science Media Centre: Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project
In a world-first, a New Zealand study has confirmed microplastics are present in Antarctica’s Ross Island region... More>>

Digitl: Average fibre speed passes 400 Mbps
Customers on New Zealand’s fibre broadband network are now seeing average speeds of 405 Mbps. That’s up 7 Mbps on the previous quarter and 128 Mbps higher than six months earlier... More>>




MIA: New Vehicle Registrations Bounce Back In May 2022
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that 13,337 registrations of new vehicles for the month of May were strong given current production constraints, weakening market conditions and geopolitical factors... More>>


Fonterra: Announces Share Buyback Programme
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (Fonterra) advises that it will allocate up to $50m to an on-market share buyback programme commencing 30 June 2022... More>>


Statistics: March Quarter Sees Building Activity On The Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.2 percent in the March 2022 quarter, compared with the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Reserve Bank: End Of Dividend Restriction Requires Ongoing Prudence
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is normalising the process for banks setting dividend payments, by removing the restrictions placed on the country’s registered trading banks... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 