Fabrum Welcomes Dr Ojas Mahapatra As CEO

CHRISTCHURCH, NZ, 10 June 2022 – Christchurch-headquartered Fabrum, a world-leading engineering innovator, is proud to welcome Dr Ojas Mahapatra as Chief Executive Officer. The announcement coincides with the unveiling of Fabrum’s new corporate identity. The appointment follows a period of accelerated growth for Fabrum driven by increasing demand for its mission-critical solutions across a broad range of industries, including green hydrogen technologies.

Fabrum CEO Dr Ojas Mahapatra

Christopher Boyle, Managing Director and co-founder of Fabrum, says with the significant growth in the business, he and co-founder Hugh Reynolds identified the need to build out the leadership team’s capability.

“We welcome Ojas as chief executive to lead our high calibre Fabrum team. He will be critical in spearheading the company’s technology delivery. His entrepreneurial, forward-thinking mindset and business management experience, combined with an in-depth understanding of disruptive market strategies, complex business issues and financing, will be a real asset for the company,” he says.

Dr Ojas Mahapatra brings over a decade of management experience to Fabrum, with an in-depth understanding of leading technology businesses, including building growth strategies and sales channels across various geographies. Dr Ojas Mahapatra came to New Zealand from India in 2010 on a MacDiarmid Institute doctoral scholarship, before embarking on a career in technology business leadership. In 2017, he was awarded a Prime Minister’s Business Scholarship for New Zealand’s best up and coming executives and studied at London Business School. Prior to Fabrum, he was the CEO of a professional athlete’s drug-testing company InsituGen. He has a B.Tech in Biotechnology from SRM University and a PhD in Nanotechnology from the University of Canterbury.

Dr Mahapatra says, “I’m thrilled to join such an innovative and ambitious company. Fabrum has gained global attention for its world-first technology solutions and counts some of the most innovative blue-chip companies as customers. Fabrum is on a rapid growth trajectory and has enormous potential in many high-value markets; and is also well-positioned to have a significant decarbonisation impact with its green hydrogen technologies.

“I have enormous respect for what Fabrum co-founders Christopher and Hugh have achieved over the years. Developing a world-leading technology and implementing it across the globe from Christchurch is a huge achievement. I am inspired to see our exceptional team boldly facing the challenges and demands of a new market. Fabrum has put our amazing city and talent pool right in front of a thriving hydrogen economy.”

Boyle, a power systems engineer and world-leading hydrogen expert, will remain as Fabrum’s Managing Director and focus on new business applications for Fabrum’s technology. Hugh Reynolds will remain as Fabrum’s Technical Director.

Fabrum’s mission-critical solutions include waterjet profiling, CNC machining, composite solutions, cryogenics (gas separation and liquefaction), green hydrogen technologies and magnetic systems.

© Scoop Media

