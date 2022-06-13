Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TVNZ Launches New Streaming Brand TVNZ+

Monday, 13 June 2022, 9:14 am
Press Release: TVNZ

From June 13, TVNZ OnDemand will have a new name, look and feel when TVNZ+ launches.

Designed in-house by TVNZ’s award-winning Blacksand, Product and UX teams, TVNZ+ will firmly cement the platform’s position as a comprehensive streaming destination and much more than the catch-up TV service first launched 15 years ago.

Marketing Director Jonathan Symons says, “TVNZ OnDemand now reaches one million viewers a week. We’re incredibly proud of achieving that milestone, but we want to take things further and connect with more Kiwis each day. We saw the opportunity to reimagine TVNZ OnDemand, showcasing the huge variety of content on offer and better reflecting its place in the streaming ecosystem with a new brand identity.

“TVNZ+ is modern and refreshed in its look and feel and is aligned with our position as a market leading, full-service streaming platform offering the very best of local and international content.

“We’re always looking to our viewers for how we can make OnDemand better for them, and there’s a constant theme of the term ‘OnDemand’ not reflecting what we now offer.

“Our audience told us they connected with this new name and that it better highlighted our full streaming offering.”

The rebrand is part of a multi-year digital transformation for the broadcaster, as it focuses on redesigning TVNZ for a digital future.

Continuing to invest in online services is key to being able to reach audiences however and whenever they want to watch.

Coinciding with the brand launch, a host of exciting content is rolling out from June, with a new movie catalogue of over 300 titles and a bunch of new TV series, including much-anticipated international titles Everything I Know About Love, The Responder and Queer As Folk; as well as new local Good Grief s2, stand-up specials Laughs Unleashed, TVNZ and TikTok Present: Purapura Whetū - Stars of Matariki (a live music event in collaboration with TikTok) and The Social Media Virgin.

Cate Slater, TVNZ’s Director of Content says TVNZ+ will bring Kiwis more viewing choice than ever before.

“TVNZ+ speaks to the breadth and depth of our content offering and exemplifies our goal of being the streaming service of choice for Aotearoa. With our huge catalogue of shows and movies, both new and cult classics, we know we have something for everyone – and all for free!”

This evolution of TVNZ OnDemand is firmly aligned with TVNZ’s ambitions for a digital future, creating a streaming service that will serve all viewers in the years to come.

TVNZ+ is a modern brand that tells the story of TVNZ’s goals and aspirations for the platform to be a market-leading streamer that can compete against global giants.

The new look TVNZ+ rolls out across all compatible devices from today.

Logos for TVNZ+ and a promo can be downloaded HERE

Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
