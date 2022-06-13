2022 Fulbright NZ Cohort Announced



WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, Monday 13 June 2022---Fulbright New Zealand is delighted to announce the 2022 Fulbright New Zealand scholarship award winners. The new cohort will be honoured at the Fulbright Awards Ceremony at the National Library in Wellington on Monday 27 June, hosted by Hon Aupito William Sio, Minister for Pacific Peoples and Minister for Courts.

Penelope Borland, Executive Director of Fulbright New Zealand said, “This year we’re thrilled to be able to announce and honour a full cohort of New Zealand Fulbright grantees who will be taking up their awards in person in the US shortly. Every year I’m heartened to see such a talented group of individuals receiving these life-changing awards. It’s especially rewarding to see the wide array of disciplines represented this year, from molecular engineering, to music, to performance poetry. I know that whatever the area of research, all the new grantees will uphold the key mission of the Fulbright programme—to enhance global and intercultural understanding and advance public good.”

Established in the US in 1946, the Fulbright programme is one of the largest and most significant educational exchanges of scholars in the world. Fostering academic excellence and people to people connection, the Fulbright Programme seeks to “bring a little more knowledge, a little more reason, and a little more compassion into world affairs.”

This year, there are 27 Fulbright New Zealand Award winners in total. They are:

Fulbright NZ Science and Innovation Graduate Awards

Anna Clark from Hurunui will research potential outcomes of genetic pest control at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York towards a PhD at the University of Otago. Anna graduated with a BSc in Genetics in 2017, and an MSc in Genetics in 2021 from the University of Otago.

Melody Yunjeong Kim from Auckland will research childhood trauma and youth mental health at the University of Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts towards a PhD at the University of Auckland. Melody graduated with a BSc in Psychology in 2020, and a BSc (Hons First Class) in 2021 from the University of Auckland.

Alehandrea Raiha Manuel (Ngāti Pōrou) will research equity and telehealth in Indigenous ear and hearing healthcare at the University of Arizona in Tucson Arizona, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Arkansas towards a PhD at the University of Auckland. Alehandrea graduated with a BHSc and PGDipPH (Distinction) in 2012 from the University of Auckland, and an MAudSt in 2014 from the University of Queensland.

Aya Morris from Kaitaia will research sustainable development and resilience in coastal communities at Columbia University in New York City, New York toward a Master of Sustainable Development Goals at Massey University. Aya graduated with a BA in Psychology in 2013 and a PgDip Ed (Ed Psych) in 2016 from Massey University, and a Diploma in Te Aupikitanga ki Te Reo Kairangi in 2018 from Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

Sophie Oliff from Wellington will complete a Masters of Science in Clinical Service Operations at Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts. Sophie graduated with a BHSc (Hons) in Population Health in 2013 from the University of Auckland, and a BPharm in 2016 from the University of Otago.

Briana Steven from Christchurch will complete a Master of Engineering in Bioengineering at the University of California, in Berkeley, California. Briana graduated with a BE (Hons First Class) in Mechanical Engineering in 2021 from the University of Canterbury.

Georgia Third from Auckland will complete a PhD in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of California Santa Cruz, California. Georgia graduated with a BSc in Marine Science and Environmental Science in 2020, a PgDipSci in Marine Science in 2021, and an MSc in Marine Science in 2022 from the University of Auckland.

Mattias Tolhurst from Wellington will complete a PhD in Molecular Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. Mattias graduated with a BSc in Mathematics and Biotechnology and a BBMedSc in Pharmacology & Medicinal Chemistry in 2020, and a BSc in Biotechnology (Hons First Class) in 2021 from Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington.

Rebekah White from Auckland will complete a Master of Arts with a Science Concentration at Columbia Journalism School in New York, New York. Rebekah graduated with a BA in English and Comparative Literature in 2009 from the University of Auckland, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from Auckland University of Technology in 2010.

Rachael Yielder from Auckland will research people’s mindsets towards illness and medication and how they influence health outcomes at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California towards a PhD at the University of Auckland. Rachael graduated with a BA in Psychology and Sociology in 2013 from the University of Auckland, a BA (Hons First Class) in Music Business from the University of Sussex at BIMM Manchester in 2017, and an MHealthPsych (First Class) from the University of Auckland in 2022.

Fulbright NZ General Graduate Awards

Isabella Gregory from Christchurch will complete a Master of Music in Flute Performance at Rice University in Houston, Texas. Isabella graduated with a BMus (Hons First Class) in Classical Performance and a BA in Religious Studies in 2021 from Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington.

Ngarangi Haerewa (Te-Whanau-ā-Apanui) from Whangaparāoa will complete a Master of Public Policy specialising in Development at the University of California, Berkeley, California. Ngarangi graduated with a BA in Communications (Hons First Class) from the University of Otago in 2015.

Jordan Hamel from Timaru will complete a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Jordan graduated with a BA/LLB in 2015 from the University of Otago.

Jack Harré from Christchurch will complete a Master of Music in Jazz Performance at New York University in New York City. Jack graduated with a BMus (Hons First Class) in Jazz Performance from Te Kōkī School of Music at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington in 2021.

Zoë Henry (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu, Makefu – Niue) from Auckland will research Indigenous conceptions of punishment at the University of California in Los Angeles towards a PhD at the University of Auckland. Zoë graduated with a BA in 2014, BA (Hons Second Class) in History in 2016, and an MA (First Class) in History in 2018 from the University of Auckland.

Bronte Heron from Taranaki will complete a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing at the New School in New York City. Bronte graduated with a BFA (Hons First Class) in 2016 from Elam School of Fine Arts, and an MA in Creative Writing in 2021 from the International Institute of Modern Letters at Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington.

Rayhan Langdana from Wellington will complete a Master of Laws in electoral law at the University of California in Berkeley, California. Rayhan graduated with an LLB (Hons) and a BA in History and Politics in 2018 from the University of Auckland.

Pete McKenzie from Wellington will complete a Master of Arts in Journalism at Columbia University in New York City, New York. Pete graduated with an LLB (Hons First Class) and BA in Political Science and Mandarin in 2022 from Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington.

Leola Meynell from Palmerston North will research how climate change is affecting women’s reproductive decisions at University of California Riverside in Riverside, California towards a PhD in Psychology at Massey University. Leola graduated with a BA (Hons First Class) in Psychology in 2017, and an MA in Psychology in 2020 from Massey University.

Dexter Stanley-Tauvao, (Vailoa Faleata, Tāga i Savai’i) from Wellington will complete a Master of Music in Jazz Studies at the Aaron Copland School of Music, Queens College in New York City. Dexter graduated with a BMus (Hons First Class) in Jazz Performance in 2018, and a BA in German from Te Herenga Waka Victoria University.

Liam Wooding, (Ngāti Hinearo, Ngāti Tuera/ Te Ati Haunui-a-Pāpārangi) from Whanganui will research music performance at the University of California in San Diego, California towards a DMA at the University of Waikato. Liam graduated with a BMus in Classical Performance from the University of Auckland in 2013, an MMus (Hons First Class) from the University of Waikato in 2017, and completed the Professional Performance Program at the Australian National Academy of Music in 2019.

Joseph Xulué (Siloam - New Caledonia, Lufi Lufi, Fagamalo - Samoa) from Auckland will complete a Master of Laws in criminal justice reform and Indigenous peoples’ rights at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Joseph graduated with a BCom and LLB in 2016 from the University of Auckland.

Fulbright-Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga Graduate Award

Nikki Barrett (nee Haereroa) (Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Porou) from Kirikiriroa will research the revitalisation of traditional Indigenous birthing knowledge and practices towards a PhD at the University of Waikato. Nikki graduated with a BSpLS in 2009, and an MSpLS in 2016 from Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato - University of Waikato.

Fulbright NZ Scholar Awards

Apo Aporosa from Kirikiriroa will investigate both the hepatotoxicity linked to kava consumption, and culturally informed therapeutic interventions to reducing post-traumatic stress disorder amongst post-combat soldiers at various institutions in Hawai'i. Apo is a lecturer and researcher at Te Huataki Waiora School of Health and Te Kura Whatu Oho Mauri School of Psychology at Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato - University of Waikato.

Tago Mharapara from Auckland will study the integration of research evidence into health policymaking

process at Brown University’s Policy Lab in Providence, Rhode Island. Tago is a Research Lecturer at Auckland University of Technology.

Rachel Simon-Kumar from Auckland will research a feminist political science project called the ‘Ethnic Minority Women in New Zealand Politics Project’ at Georgetown University in Washington DC. Rachel is an Associate Professor at the University of Auckland.

Fulbright-Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga Scholar Award

Will Flavell (Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Whatua, Tainui, Ngāti Maniapoto) from Te Atatū South, Tāmaki Makaurau will research how language, culture, and identity feature in the schooling experiences of Native American Youth in Massachusetts. Will is the Kaihautū Māori at Te Hononga Akoranga COMET Auckland and elected to the Henderson-Massey Local Board.

For more information, please go to www.fulbright.org.nz

© Scoop Media

