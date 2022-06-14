Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

There Are Different Types Of Lawyers For The Most Common Legal Problems

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 10:07 am
Press Release: Hugh Grant

Each type of lawyer has its own strengths. Each legal specialty meets a need. What do 814,000 U.S. lawyers do? Here’s some guidance on how to choose a lawyer for the most common legal problems.

Real Estate Lawyers

Real estate lawyers manage purchase agreements, mortgages, titles, and transfers. Buyers, sellers, developers, landlords, and renters are represented. When buying or selling real estate, most people hire a real estate attorney. Cloud-based real estate legal tools help attorneys with collaborative document management and project monitoring.

Criminal Lawyers

Criminal lawyers defend people and organizations in federal and state courts. Criminal attorneys know rules all about arrests, arraignment, bail, pleas, proof, etc, including homicide, sexual battery, and assault. These issues typically require specialized attorneys.

Civil Litigation

Many litigators specialize in personal injury, corporate, tax, etc. A "civil litigator" represents plaintiffs or defendants in civil (not criminal) court. Contract disputes (alimony, damage, debt), class action lawsuits (discrimination), property conflicts, and government complaints are frequent civil cases.

Personal Injury Lawyer

If you're harmed due to someone else's negligence, hire a personal injury lawyer. Personal injury attorneys normally work on a contingency fee basis (no monthly invoices to prepare and deliver), but many use case management tools to better manage their cases, limit expenses, and boost total returns. Car accidents and slip-and-falls cause the greatest personal injury claims.

Medical Malpractice

A medical malpractice attorney can help you obtain compensation if you've been wounded by a medical provider. Misdiagnosis, incorrect treatment, and medical carelessness are typical malpractice claims. Unpaid medical costs might lead to a medical lien, another reason to consult a medical malpractice attorney.

Employees and employers use employment attorneys for workplace legal difficulties. Contracts, wrongful termination, harassment, retaliation, and discrimination are frequent employment law claims.

Worker’s Comp

If you're injured on the job, a workers' compensation lawyer will help you. Workers' compensation attorneys assist injured workers to understand the law. A workers' compensation lawyer has many cases with deadlines, so seek a business employing a cloud-based law firm administration system. Labor handles four major disability programs.

Family Law

A family practice lawyer handles all family-related legal concerns. If you're involved in a family law dispute, your attorney may use Smokeball to prepare proper pleadings and papers and interact with clients.

Immigration Attorney

Immigration attorneys aid immigrants and employers with legal concerns involving their status and families. Visas, green cards, citizenship, asylum, and refugee status are handled by immigration attorneys. Immigration rules change often, so contact an attorney. Case management tools for immigration lawyers record dates and deadlines and organize contacts.

Estate Law

Estate planning lawyers help with wills, advanced medical directives, and wealth distribution after death. Estate planning involves tax implications for wealthy persons but is mostly governed by state law, so choose a local company. Plan ahead if you can to hire an estate planner.

IP Law

IP attorneys aid firms, artists, and inventors with copyrights, trademarks, patents, and trade secrets. IP attorneys assist clients to avoid infringing on others' rights and safeguard their intellectual property.

Corporate Law

Corporate attorneys manage formation, governance, and compliance. Corporate attorneys evaluate contracts and advice on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, finance, and securities.

Tax Law

If you owe taxes or are being sued by the IRS, a tax lawyer can assist. An expert tax attorney can handle future tax planning, fraud, evasion, and refusal to submit returns.

Bankruptcy

If you're unable to pay your bills, a bankruptcy lawyer can help you receive debt relief through a repayment plan or bankruptcy. Medical debt, home foreclosure, and credit card debt are major grounds for bankruptcy.

As you can see, there are numerous types of law and just as many lawyers that specialize in those areas. For the best results, speak to a lawyer who is an expert in the type of legal issue you’re facing.

