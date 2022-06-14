Steel Turns To Gold For Waikato-based Manufacturing Company

Hamilton-based steel tube manufacturing company Industrial Tube has been awarded Gold Certification by the New Zealand Sustainable Steel Council.

Industrial Tube general manager Ian Foster pictured at Industrial Tube’s manufacturing base in Hamilton.

Industrial Tube general manager Ian Foster says Gold Certification reflects an almost 40-years commitment made by the company to sustainable, high quality steel and stainless tube production in New Zealand and Australia.

Gold Certification status confirms that Industrial Tube sources its products from ‘responsible steel makers’, uses electricity from a 100% renewable supplier, has a waste reduction programme in place, and works with like-minded suppliers. It is also a nod to being a good employer, a supporter of diversity and inclusivity, and a good community citizen.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be the recipients of the Sustainable Steel Council’s Gold Certification, which shows we are on the right track towards our sustainable business targets,” says Mr Foster.

When looking at the products, Mr Foster says steel is one of the most sustainable resources consumers can use.

“Our products offer longevity and have a lower environmental footprint. All of our products are 100% recyclable, and we often use re-purposed materials,” he says.

“We are continually innovating and looking at new technology to keep ahead of the game, ensuring we continue to deliver high quality and sustainable value-add solutions to our customers.

“Our Ag-Steel products are an example of this, as they have been designed and manufactured with clean and smooth edges and surfaces to minimise insect and fungal accumulation that would build up on other materials. This results in an environmentally sustainable, long-lasting alternative to timber,” Mr Foster explains.

The New Zealand Sustainable Steel Council (SSC) has a three-tier system – Gold, Silver and Bronze - for its members, which recognises sustainable business practices relating to people, resources, community and environmental impact.

Mr Foster says the SSC undertakes an independent audit process each year with set criteria aligned to the SSC Charter, reflecting Treasury’s Living Standards Framework and relevant Sustainable Development Goals.

“It’s great to be able to provide our customers with the added certainty that our product range is produced with gold standard sustainability practices,” says Mr Foster.

