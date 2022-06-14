Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

E Tipu 2022: The Boma Agri Summit - Summit Programme And More Speakers Announced

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Boma NZ

E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit is the ultimate place to zoom out, connect and collaborate on what’s shaping the future of our primary industries. The summit will take place at Christchurch Town Hall and virtually next week, 21-22 June.

Through mainstage talks, expert panels, interactive workshops and innovative exhibitions, E Tipu 2022 tackles major topics shaping the future of food and fibre head-on, including:

How do we get ahead of climate change and turn sustainability into an opportunity?

What are the key innovations disrupting the primary sector?

How is our freshwater environment changing, both on the ground and in governance?

What is the future of data in food and fibre?

The action-packed E Tipu 2022 programme again does Aotearoa proud — showcasing extraordinary insights from over 30 local and global leaders in food and fibre.

Newly confirmed for the summit lineup is AgResearch quantitative geneticist Dr. Suzanne Rowe, a passionate advocate for climate science and helping agriculture adapt to meet the challenges of climate change. At E Tipu 2022, she’ll be speaking on her world-first research of breeding low methane emitting sheep.

Another agriscience champion joining the summit lineup is AgResearch scientist and early career ambassador Dr. Louise Hennessy (Ngāti Maniapoto), speaking on agricultural science and driving efforts to encourage more rangatahi into the realm of natural sciences.

Also confirmed is CarbonCrop founder and CTO Nick Butcher. He'll be speaking on climate tech and AI, and how blending technology and rethinking our models of collaboration will give us solutions to even the most historically intractable of problems.

Joining them on the summit stage is AgriSea CEO Clare Bradley. Clare believes Aotearoa has the opportunity to live up to its international image of being a clean, green, high-value economy providing quality products while achieving the best living standards in the world. At E Tipu 2022, she’ll speak on building sustainable and ethical businesses.

Adding to the powerful programme is University of Auckland senior lecturer and protein biochemist Dr. Laura Domigan, climate tech investor and clean energy advocate Ramez Naam, Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) Chief Transformation Officer Jenny Cameron, and New Zealand agribusiness leader Lain Jager.

Along with a legendary speaker list, E Tipu 2022 will host panels focused on some of the most pertinent topics facing the food and fibre sectors. Summit MC Rod Oram will facilitate a Freshwater Futures panel to explore the critical questions: How is our fresh water environment changing, both on the ground and in governance? And: How do we need to adapt our approach to water in order to thrive?

Joining the Freshwater Futures panel are Te Aukaha Māori agribusiness expert and Pakihiroa Farms Ltd general manager Hilton Collier (Ngāti Porou), New Zealand Institute for Plant & Food Research Ltd. principal scientist Dr. Brent Clothier, water resource management expert Christina Robb, and freshwater and resource management reform specialist Mike Jebson.

In-person E Tipu 2022 attendees are automatically registered to attend the Food, Fibre and Agritech Supernode Challenge (FFAC) finale showcase and awards ceremony directly following day one of the summit. Powered by ChristchurchNZ, with the support of KiwiNet and the Canterbury Mayoral Forum, and delivery partners University of Canterbury Centre of Entrepreneurship, ThincLab Canterbury and B.linc Innovation, the FFAC finale sees the top 12 cutting-edge ventures battle it out for a share in over $70,000 in cash and in-kind prizes as well as access to the innovation ecosystem.

As a truly hybrid summit, attendees from around the world are set to join E Tipu 2022 for an immersive virtual experience. Delivered through a full-service event platform, virtual attendees have live access to all mainstage talks and panels, as well as exclusive speaker Q&A workshops and virtual networking sessions.

E Tipu 2022 is powered by Boma with the support of Silver Partners MPI, AGMARDT and the Agritech Industry Transformation Plan (ITP) taskforce (a coalition including Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, MBIE, MFAT, and MPI), and Major Media Partner Go Media. Backing the summit for a second consecutive year as Host City Partner is ChristchurchNZ.

Join primary industry leaders and changemakers at Aotearoa’s biggest food and fibre sector summit of the year. Special ticket rates are available for farmers, not-for-profits, startups, groups, students and youth. In-Person and Virtual Just In Time tickets are available at etipu.boma.global/attend.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Boma NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: Non-bank Funds Take The Top Spots For KiwiSaver Satisfaction
Consumer NZ’s annual KiwiSaver satisfaction survey has found three funds stood out from the crowd, with Simplicity, Milford Funds and Generate taking out the top spots... More>>



ComCom: Love Streaming? Broadband Report Shows Fibre And HFC Tops For Simultaneous Netflix Streams
The latest quarterly report from the Measuring Broadband New Zealand (MBNZ) programme shows broadband performance is stable across almost all the plans and providers it monitors... More>>




Science Media Centre: Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project
In a world-first, a New Zealand study has confirmed microplastics are present in Antarctica’s Ross Island region... More>>



Science Media Centre: Could Eating More Fish Raise Your Melanoma Risk? – Expert Reaction
People who ate higher amounts of fish – similar to half a can of tuna a day – had a 22% higher risk of melanoma than people who ate much less fish, in a surprise result from a large US study... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Increases In May
Seasonally adjusted card spending rose $123 million (1.4 percent) in May 2022 compared with April 2022, making this the third consecutive monthly rise, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Fonterra: Announces Share Buyback Programme
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (Fonterra) advises that it will allocate up to $50m to an on-market share buyback programme commencing 30 June 2022... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 