Boomi Appoints New Leaders To Support Rapid Customer Growth After Successful Spin Off As A Newly Independent Company

After the US $4 billion transaction to become a standalone company, Boomi recently set the industry record for largest customer base with more than 20,000 global customers

World-class leaders with past experience from PayPal, Red Hat, VMware, NBC Boston, and Accenture, with excellent academic credentials including Stanford Business School, and an Emmy-award winner, all join SaaS category-leader, Boomi, to support the company’s rapid growth

Winning numerous awards for product excellence and culture, such as recently obtaining the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service category, and being named as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces, Boomi plans to hire several hundred more employees globally by year’s end

Boomi has announced the appointment of Madeline Ling as chief financial officer (CFO), Marcy Campbell as chief revenue officer (CRO), and Fran Wilson as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective immediately. Additionally, Emmy award-winning news journalist Christa Delcamp joins Boomi to support public relations and media strategy, and James Dyson joins the company to lead Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Talent Acquisition.

“Boomi's recent launch as a standalone company – coupled with our high growth and cutting-edge, cloud-based technology – provides the opportunity to build our leadership team as part of a much larger expansion, with several hundred new hires coming onboard this year,” said David Meredith, CEO at Boomi. “Our industry-leading platform and award-winning culture enabled us to recruit top, globally-minded talent, with a demonstrated track-record of achievement, and a passion to accelerate our mission to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere.”

The new leadership appointments come after Boomi's recent independence backed by premier private equity firms, Francisco Partners and TPG, in a US$4 billion transaction. As a global software as a service (SaaS) category leader with more than 20,000 customers – Boomi touts a growing user community of over 100,000 members, a worldwide network of more than 800 partners, and one of the largest arrays of global system integrators (GSI) in the iPaaS space, which includes Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake, as well as the three largest cloud providers, Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for enterprise platform as a service (EiPaaS)[1] for eight consecutive years. The company recently received the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category, and has garnered numerous awards for being an employer of choice, including a recent listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces. As the company continues to scale rapidly to meet global, enterprise demand for digital connectivity, integration, and automation, Boomi plans to hire several hundred new team members this year to accelerate all functions of the business.

BOOMI ATTRACTS WORLD-CLASS TALENT:

Madeline Ling, CFO

Ling holds a MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and brings nearly 25 years of experience leading equity-backed, global enterprise organisations through strategic and international growth. She has held multiple CFO roles throughout her career, including international assignments overseas. Ling most recently served as corporate CFO for a Hellman and Friedman (H&F) PE-backed portfolio company, and held previous roles at VMware, The Boston Consulting Group, and Intel.

Marcy Campbell, CRO

Campbell brings to Boomi over 30 years of experience leading large-scale, go-to-market organisations for global companies ranging from Fortune 500 to venture-backed technology firms. She most recently served as senior vice president at PayPal where she led global sales, professional services, and operations. At Boomi, Campbell will spearhead the company’s revenue-generating strategies with a focus on driving fast growth, while continuing to deliver customer value.

Fran Wilson, CMO

With more than 20 years of successful experience in SaaS and B2B enterprise software organisations, Wilson provided marketing leadership through Red Hat’s initial public offering (IPO), and during its rapid revenue growth from $400 million to more than $4 billion, culminating in its sale to IBM for $34 billion.

Christa Delcamp, Public Relations and Media Strategy

Delcamp brings over two decades of experience in public relations, journalism, content creation, and communications, across a variety of platforms, including digital/social, NBC and CBS-owned and operated stations, radio/podcasting, and print. An Emmy award-winning news journalist, Delcamp’s extensive expertise in telling impactful stories will help Boomi increase market awareness of its industry-leading platform and important mission to connect the world.

James Dyson, Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Talent Acquisition

Dyson brings over 20 years of experience leading and managing talent acquisition at global companies, including Accenture. In his role, Dyson will leverage his deep expertise and extensive international network to support Boomi’s rapid growth and continue to build the company’s award-winning culture.

