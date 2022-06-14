Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Leadership Changes At Bank Of China (New Zealand) Limited

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 5:56 pm
Press Release: Bank of China in NZ

Bank of China (New Zealand) Limited welcomed a new Chief Executive, Warren Hu (Hu Beihai) to its leadership team last week.

Prior to his appointment, Warren has been running Bank of China’s India branch, based in Mumbai, which he set up in 2019. Warren started his career with Bank of China in 1993 at Hunan Branch and has been serving the organisation for almost 29 years in various capacities, including 14 years with Bank of China Singapore.

Outgoing Bank of China (New Zealand) Limited Chairman Chris Tremain says the Bank is delighted to have someone of Warren’s calibre and experience joining the team at Bank of China (New Zealand) Limited.

He acknowledged immediate past Chief Executive David Wang’s outstanding commitment to the Bank, including as a Director of the Bank’s Board. David returns to China after establishing the Bank in New Zealand seven years ago.

“David’s time as Chief Executive has overseen significant growth from what was a start-up business to what has now become a serious competitor in the New Zealand market. His role as the Chair of the China Chamber of Commerce demonstrated his exceptional commitment to both the local Chinese and wider New Zealand business communities during his time here.”

Chris Tremain retired as Chairman of the Bank’s Board and was replaced by current Director Tim Bennett as the Bank’s new Chairman. A new Director, Mark Dossor, also joined the Board.

Warren Hu thanked Chris Tremain for the leadership of the Bank during his time as Chairman.

“Chris has helped the Bank significantly with his wide perspective on business and steered the Bank through sustained growth during his tenure as Chairman,” Warren Hu says.

“We have benefitted greatly from his experience and skills. Chris has made a great contribution and we thank him for his time with the Board of Bank of China (New Zealand) Limited.”

Tim Bennett was appointed a Director on the Bank of China (New Zealand) Limited Board in March 2021. Tim brings extensive financial markets; consulting, governance and global experience to the Chair. Previously was CEO of NZX; and has held senior roles at BCG and Oliver Wyman. He is a director of Partners Life Limited and a Trustee of the Malaghan Institute.

Mark Dossor is currently Chief Executive of Rangatira Investments and was previously Chief Financial Officer at the Accident Compensation Corporation.

Effective 10 June 2022 Bank of China (New Zealand) Limited board directors are:

  • Tim Bennett (Independent Chair)
  • Sinead Horgan (Independent Director)
  • Mark Dossor (Independent Director)
  • Yuanbo Chen
  • Beihai Hu (CEO)

