Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Queenstown Expecting An Epic Ski Season After Biggest Snowfall In Years

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 6:22 pm
Press Release: Destination Queenstown

Queenstown, New Zealand (14 June 2022) - Queenstown received its biggest snowfall in years over the weekend, with the mountains surrounding the alpine town blanketed in over 1.5m of snow in places.

The snowfall indicates an epic ski season ahead and the Southern Lakes ski areas are in their final stages of preparations.

Cardrona and Treble Cone GM of Experience Laura Hedley says this is one of the best starts they’ve seen in decades – and it’s going to be a winter to remember.

“We opened Cardrona Alpine Resort over the weekend but following the massive amounts of snow, we are preparing to open McDougall’s in the next couple of days and will progressively open the rest of the mountain over the next week,” says Mrs Hedley.

Coronet Peak is also opening early, a day ahead of schedule on 16 June, and kicks off night ski on 22 June. The Remarkables will open on 18 June while Treble Cone is set to open on 25 June.

“It’s a great feeling to have this much snow so early on in the season - over the weekend about 120cm of snow dumped at Coronet Peak and 90cm at The Remarkables. That gives us the most snow on record for our opening days. Our on-mountain teams are raring to go this week and we’re looking forward to getting out there,” says NZSki CEO Paul Anderson.

“The powder looks incredible, and we cannot wait to see our Kiwi and Australian snow fans enjoying our winter wonderland,” says Destination Queenstown Marketing and Communications Director Sarah O’Donnell.

“Queenstown is the Southern Hemisphere’s leading four-season resort, the skiing is world-class and our region offers an unrivalled range of winter experiences on and off the ski fields. We look forward to having skiers, boarders and winter lovers here soon for their snow adventure and ski holiday,” adds Mrs O’Donnell.

For more information on Queenstown’s winter offering see www.queenstownnz.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Destination Queenstown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Remains High At 6.8 Percent
The annual rate of food price inflation increased between April 2022 and May 2022, Stats NZ said today. Food prices were 6.8 percent higher in May 2022 compared with May 2021... More>>



Consumer NZ: Non-bank Funds Take The Top Spots For KiwiSaver Satisfaction
Consumer NZ’s annual KiwiSaver satisfaction survey has found three funds stood out from the crowd, with Simplicity, Milford Funds and Generate taking out the top spots... More>>



ComCom: Love Streaming? Broadband Report Shows Fibre And HFC Tops For Simultaneous Netflix Streams
The latest quarterly report from the Measuring Broadband New Zealand (MBNZ) programme shows broadband performance is stable across almost all the plans and providers it monitors... More>>



SEEK: Job Ads Continue To Rise
Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data... More>>



Science Media Centre: Could Eating More Fish Raise Your Melanoma Risk? – Expert Reaction
People who ate higher amounts of fish – similar to half a can of tuna a day – had a 22% higher risk of melanoma than people who ate much less fish, in a surprise result from a large US study... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Increases In May
Seasonally adjusted card spending rose $123 million (1.4 percent) in May 2022 compared with April 2022, making this the third consecutive monthly rise, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 