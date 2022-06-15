Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

HAVAS And OIS Partner To Launch Enhanced Third-Party Out-Of-Home Verification For New Zealand Clients

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 9:17 am
Press Release: HAVAS

HAVAS Media New Zealand, a leading media agency, has partnered with OIS, leaders in out-of-home (OOH) verification to build greater trust and transparency for brands investing in New Zealand out-of-home media, covering Classic, digital out-of-home (DOOH) and Programmatic DOOH.

As the OOH sector evolves, the partnership sees HAVAS Media clients positioned to meet the challenges faced by advertisers wanting to independently verify their investments, independent of publisher reporting, aligning to already adopted practices in other media.

OIS reports when, where and how brands’ OOH campaigns have been consumed by audiences in the real world, using a mix of verification technologies including proprietary tags, pixels, and physical inspections.

Rafis Kadir, Head of Media & Digital, Havas Media NZ, said: “We always embrace change, and having already tracked multiple campaigns, our partnership with OIS enables our clients to centralise programmatic digital out-of-home alongside directly traded classic and digital OOH delivery data. This is a key step forward in third party measurement and verification that’s not reliant on publisher log data, driving enhanced independent analytics and campaign optimisations for our clients.”

Justin Singh, Founder & CEO, OIS, said: “It’s great to be working alongside the HAVAS Media NZ team and this partnership is testament to their commitment to building trust, transparency and effective optimisation for their clients investing in out-of-home media. Over and above completely independent data supporting campaign delivery, the platform is also providing enhanced campaign management resulting in productivity improvements.”

About OIS:

OIS is a technology platform that centralises third-party measurement & verification reporting across all forms of out-of-home media, improving analytics & optimisations to drive better ROI outcomes for brands investing in Classic, DOOH & Programmatic DOOH.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from HAVAS on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Remains High At 6.8 Percent
The annual rate of food price inflation increased between April 2022 and May 2022, Stats NZ said today. Food prices were 6.8 percent higher in May 2022 compared with May 2021... More>>



Consumer NZ: Non-bank Funds Take The Top Spots For KiwiSaver Satisfaction
Consumer NZ’s annual KiwiSaver satisfaction survey has found three funds stood out from the crowd, with Simplicity, Milford Funds and Generate taking out the top spots... More>>



ComCom: Love Streaming? Broadband Report Shows Fibre And HFC Tops For Simultaneous Netflix Streams
The latest quarterly report from the Measuring Broadband New Zealand (MBNZ) programme shows broadband performance is stable across almost all the plans and providers it monitors... More>>



SEEK: Job Ads Continue To Rise
Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data... More>>



Science Media Centre: Could Eating More Fish Raise Your Melanoma Risk? – Expert Reaction
People who ate higher amounts of fish – similar to half a can of tuna a day – had a 22% higher risk of melanoma than people who ate much less fish, in a surprise result from a large US study... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Increases In May
Seasonally adjusted card spending rose $123 million (1.4 percent) in May 2022 compared with April 2022, making this the third consecutive monthly rise, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 