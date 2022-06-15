HAVAS And OIS Partner To Launch Enhanced Third-Party Out-Of-Home Verification For New Zealand Clients

HAVAS Media New Zealand, a leading media agency, has partnered with OIS, leaders in out-of-home (OOH) verification to build greater trust and transparency for brands investing in New Zealand out-of-home media, covering Classic, digital out-of-home (DOOH) and Programmatic DOOH.

As the OOH sector evolves, the partnership sees HAVAS Media clients positioned to meet the challenges faced by advertisers wanting to independently verify their investments, independent of publisher reporting, aligning to already adopted practices in other media.

OIS reports when, where and how brands’ OOH campaigns have been consumed by audiences in the real world, using a mix of verification technologies including proprietary tags, pixels, and physical inspections.

Rafis Kadir, Head of Media & Digital, Havas Media NZ, said: “We always embrace change, and having already tracked multiple campaigns, our partnership with OIS enables our clients to centralise programmatic digital out-of-home alongside directly traded classic and digital OOH delivery data. This is a key step forward in third party measurement and verification that’s not reliant on publisher log data, driving enhanced independent analytics and campaign optimisations for our clients.”

Justin Singh, Founder & CEO, OIS, said: “It’s great to be working alongside the HAVAS Media NZ team and this partnership is testament to their commitment to building trust, transparency and effective optimisation for their clients investing in out-of-home media. Over and above completely independent data supporting campaign delivery, the platform is also providing enhanced campaign management resulting in productivity improvements.”

About OIS:

OIS is a technology platform that centralises third-party measurement & verification reporting across all forms of out-of-home media, improving analytics & optimisations to drive better ROI outcomes for brands investing in Classic, DOOH & Programmatic DOOH.

