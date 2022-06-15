Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Takes Floor Cleaning Automation To The Next Level

Roborock, internationally renowned home robotics manufacturer, has today launched its latest robot vacuum cleaner and most advanced dock station to date in New Zealand, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, which is available exclusively at all PB Tech stores nationwide with a pre-order price of $1,999.00.

Roborock continues to lead the way by developing its latest multi award winning robot vacuum cleaner, the S7 MaxV, which leaves other models in the dust. Increased suction power of 5100Pa, improved obstacle avoidance, 30% faster charging and 3D home mapping are just a few of the new key features that the S7 MaxV brings to New Zealand homes. A vacuum and mop combined, the S7 MaxV takes robot vacuums to a new level of sophistication, ultimately doing more, while you do less.

Paired with the Fully Automated Empty Wash Fill Dock, Roborock’s “one dock to rule them all”, the S7 MaxV becomes S7 MaxV Ultra. Together, the S7 MaxV Ultra really does it all by cleaning itself with a unique wash system, self-cleaning for easier maintenance, refilling the water tank for a mopping range of up to 300sqm and auto-dustbin emptying so you can go up to 7 weeks without changing a bag.

Joan Hu, Roborock’s Director of Sales for Asia Pacific says “The S7 MaxV is our most intelligent and adaptable robot vacuum to date; everything is made easy, and it will customise cleaning for your home in new and compelling ways – particularly with the enhanced obstacle avoidance and home mapping. We are even more excited that the S7 MaxV Ultra series enables Kiwis to do less, whilst upholding the highest standard of cleaning.”

With obstacle avoidance becoming increasingly important with the modern lifestyle, ReactiveAI 2.0 uses a 3D structured light obstacle avoidance system and a Neural Processing Unit to unleash a suite of powerful new capabilities. Roborock’s renowned PreciSense™ LiDAR navigation system is fast and efficient every time, day or night.

A mix of carpets and hard floors have proven difficult in the past, however the new S7 MaxV robot vacuum is ready to rise to the challenge with its VibraRaise Mopping System. Intelligent mop lifting means when a carpet is detected, the mop is lifted out of the way, so you can get mopped floors and vacuumed carpets all in one clean.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra series robot vacuum and dock station is now available exclusively at all PB Tech stores nationwide in black for $2,698.00 RRP. The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra series pre-order price of $1,999.00 is available until the 24th June 2022.*

For more information and full product specs on the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, please visit:

https://global.roborock.com/pages/roborock-s7-maxv

Key highlights

ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance

Equipped with LED fill light, the S7 MaxV can now see in the dark so your cleaning can happen whenever it suits your schedule.

Enhanced Hazard Recognition

S7 MaxV can see and bypass objects down to as small as 5cm wide, and 3cm tall.

5100 Pa Suction Power

The suction power has been cranked all the way up, with more than double the power from previous models.

VibraRise Mopping System

After sensing carpet, the mop is automatically lifted for vacuuming without interrupting the cleaning cycle.

Fast Charging

Recharge 30% faster and get back to cleaning sooner.

Your Virtual Home 3D

Recreate your home, along with all your furniture and floor types, in the Roborock app. During a clean S7 MaxV drops furniture it has recognized into position. You can even view your home with a 3D map or navigate it digitally with the Matrix map.

All-Knowing Intelligence

Structured light 3D scanning accurately identifies the location and size of obstacles in both bright and dark rooms, for worry free cleaning at any time of the day.

Tailored Room Cleaning

Using your furniture, S7 MaxV automatically recognizes bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, and bathrooms and will recommend the right amount of suction power and scrubbing intensity for each room. The S7 MaxV smart technology also automatically recognises different living areas, such as bedrooms and bathrooms, and will recommend an ideal cleaning order based on room type. That way, your bedrooms might get cleaned first, but your bathrooms will always be cleaned last.

Privacy

Certified as a safe, smart home product and meets cyber security standards

Notes to editors:

*All pricing below is in NZD. Pre-release pricing is available until 24th June 2022.

Product Pre-release Price Retail Price Roborock S7 MaxV Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner $1,249.00 $1,599.00 Roborock S7 MaxV Fully Automated Empty Wash Fill Dock $755.00 $1,099.00 Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Empty Docking Station $1,999.00 $2,698.00

About Roborock:

Founded in July 2014, Beijing Roborock Technology Co., Ltd. (Roborock) specialises in the research, development, and production of products that make people’s lives more comfortable. Roborock design their range of robot vacuums and cordless stick vacuum to work effectively so that people are empowered to spend more time on the things they love and less time on chores.

Roborock is headquartered in Beijing, with R&D and branch offices in Shanghai and Shenzhen where engineers, designers, scientists, and manufacturing experts collaborate closely throughout development and testing. The international office in Hong Kong is home to a global team united by a mission to put advanced technology into the home to make life easier with the aim to create what they believe to be the smartest, and most capable products on the market. Roborock continue to showcase the success of their global expansion - as of 2020, more than 8 million product units from Roborock have been sold in more than 40 countries.

