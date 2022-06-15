Abby Mainini Joins Aura Information Security

Aura Information Security is pleased to announce the appointment of Abby Mainini to the role of Account Director.

In her new role, Abby will work across the full portfolio of cyber security solutions from the Kordia Group – including consultancy services, managed security services, and security products.

Acting General Manager for Aura, Phil Dobson, says Abby will make a strong addition to the sales team.

“We’re excited to have Abby join Aura – she has an excellent track record of delivering exceptional business outcomes for clients, as well as a robust understanding of the threat landscape and the challenges facing organising when protecting their systems and data.

“Our clients will appreciate her approachable yet professional style of managing relationships, and her knowledge of the industry. With the Kordia Group now offering a comprehensive suite of security solutions, Abby will be well placed to support clients on their journey to strengthen their security posture.”

Abby brings to Aura deep experience in business and relationship management, particularly across the cyber security, technology, and telecommunications industries.

Prior to joining Aura, Abby worked at the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the organisation responsible for helping New Zealand’s most significant public and private sector organisations protect their information systems from advanced cyber-borne threats. At the NCSC, she worked on major projects including the recently announced Malware Free Networks service, managed the customer relationship team and worked across the engagement strategy for partners and customers for the Cyber Security branch.

Prior to that, she spent several years at Vodafone in corporate account management, managing business relationships across the Greater Wellington region and the Hawkes Bay.

“I'm incredibly thrilled to be joining the team at Aura. I’m impressed by the high level of expertise within the business and I’m looking forward to playing a part in the ongoing success of both Aura, the Kordia Group, and the organisations we count as our clients,” says Mainini.

Abby will be based in Kordia’s Wellington office.

About Aura Information Security

Founded in 2006, Aura Information Security is a leading provider of information security consulting services to corporates and government. Headquartered in Wellington, and with staff in Auckland and Melbourne, the Aura team consists of a range of industry experts – all of which have been hand-picked for their individual talent and expertise. Aura was acquired by Kordia, a leading provider of mission critical networks and technology solutions in Australasia, in November 2015. www.aurainfosec.com

Twitter: @AuraInfoSec

About Kordia New Zealand

Kordia is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions to a wide range of corporate and government clients throughout New Zealand, Australia, and the wider Pacific. With more than 65 years’ experience in keeping New Zealand connected, Kordia is continually evolving its product and service offering to meet the changing needs of businesses in an always-on world. Today, Kordia’s offering in the mission-critical technology space spans cloud, cyber security, modern workplace, media, broadcast, maritime, and more. Underpinning all Kordia does is its people – a team of more than 400 technology experts who are trusted by some of New Zealand’s biggest brands to keep them connected and secure online. As a State-Owned Enterprise, Kordia is a proudly New Zealand owned business that exists to help Kiwi businesses create, innovate, flourish and thrive, and provide value to the

