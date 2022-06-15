Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Abby Mainini Joins Aura Information Security

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 10:06 am
Press Release: Kordia

Aura Information Security is pleased to announce the appointment of Abby Mainini to the role of Account Director.

In her new role, Abby will work across the full portfolio of cyber security solutions from the Kordia Group – including consultancy services, managed security services, and security products.

Acting General Manager for Aura, Phil Dobson, says Abby will make a strong addition to the sales team.

“We’re excited to have Abby join Aura – she has an excellent track record of delivering exceptional business outcomes for clients, as well as a robust understanding of the threat landscape and the challenges facing organising when protecting their systems and data.

“Our clients will appreciate her approachable yet professional style of managing relationships, and her knowledge of the industry. With the Kordia Group now offering a comprehensive suite of security solutions, Abby will be well placed to support clients on their journey to strengthen their security posture.”

Abby brings to Aura deep experience in business and relationship management, particularly across the cyber security, technology, and telecommunications industries.

Prior to joining Aura, Abby worked at the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the organisation responsible for helping New Zealand’s most significant public and private sector organisations protect their information systems from advanced cyber-borne threats. At the NCSC, she worked on major projects including the recently announced Malware Free Networks service, managed the customer relationship team and worked across the engagement strategy for partners and customers for the Cyber Security branch.

Prior to that, she spent several years at Vodafone in corporate account management, managing business relationships across the Greater Wellington region and the Hawkes Bay.

“I'm incredibly thrilled to be joining the team at Aura. I’m impressed by the high level of expertise within the business and I’m looking forward to playing a part in the ongoing success of both Aura, the Kordia Group, and the organisations we count as our clients,” says Mainini.

Abby will be based in Kordia’s Wellington office.

About Aura Information Security

Founded in 2006, Aura Information Security is a leading provider of information security consulting services to corporates and government. Headquartered in Wellington, and with staff in Auckland and Melbourne, the Aura team consists of a range of industry experts – all of which have been hand-picked for their individual talent and expertise. Aura was acquired by Kordia, a leading provider of mission critical networks and technology solutions in Australasia, in November 2015. www.aurainfosec.com

Twitter: @AuraInfoSec

About Kordia New Zealand

Kordia is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions to a wide range of corporate and government clients throughout New Zealand, Australia, and the wider Pacific. With more than 65 years’ experience in keeping New Zealand connected, Kordia is continually evolving its product and service offering to meet the changing needs of businesses in an always-on world. Today, Kordia’s offering in the mission-critical technology space spans cloud, cyber security, modern workplace, media, broadcast, maritime, and more. Underpinning all Kordia does is its people – a team of more than 400 technology experts who are trusted by some of New Zealand’s biggest brands to keep them connected and secure online. As a State-Owned Enterprise, Kordia is a proudly New Zealand owned business that exists to help Kiwi businesses create, innovate, flourish and thrive, and provide value to the

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kordia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Remains High At 6.8 Percent
The annual rate of food price inflation increased between April 2022 and May 2022, Stats NZ said today. Food prices were 6.8 percent higher in May 2022 compared with May 2021... More>>



Consumer NZ: Non-bank Funds Take The Top Spots For KiwiSaver Satisfaction
Consumer NZ’s annual KiwiSaver satisfaction survey has found three funds stood out from the crowd, with Simplicity, Milford Funds and Generate taking out the top spots... More>>



ComCom: Love Streaming? Broadband Report Shows Fibre And HFC Tops For Simultaneous Netflix Streams
The latest quarterly report from the Measuring Broadband New Zealand (MBNZ) programme shows broadband performance is stable across almost all the plans and providers it monitors... More>>



SEEK: Job Ads Continue To Rise
Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data... More>>



Science Media Centre: Could Eating More Fish Raise Your Melanoma Risk? – Expert Reaction
People who ate higher amounts of fish – similar to half a can of tuna a day – had a 22% higher risk of melanoma than people who ate much less fish, in a surprise result from a large US study... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Increases In May
Seasonally adjusted card spending rose $123 million (1.4 percent) in May 2022 compared with April 2022, making this the third consecutive monthly rise, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 