CiRCLR: The New Green Tech Startup Turning Rubbish Into Revenue

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 3:25 pm
Press Release: CiRCLR

 CiRCLR is looking for businesses interested in minimising their waste and increasing their revenue potential. CiRCLR is rescued commodities platform that makes being circular simple. They help businesses reduce waste going to landfill by connecting them with businesses that could use their waste as a resource.

“So many businesses don’t know the full extent of their waste, let alone the true possibility of its lifecycle, while businesses who do strive towards more sustainable goals don’t necessarily know how to connect to other businesses who could reuse their waste,” says Sara Smeath, Co-Founder of CiRCLR. “Our app takes the effort out of making those connections and tracking their sustainable achievements.”

The platform uses blockchain to create a record of traceability that proves businesses are truly sustainable. By providing valuable waste metrics, they're helping organisations make better decisions towards positive environmental impacts, as well as showing businesses that may be new to the circular economy the true benefits in being sustainable.

“Some of the best examples of circularity and sustainability are coming from the food industry, right here in New Zealand,” says Chris Saunders, Co-Founder of CiRCLR, “Food waste is being converted into frozen smoothie mixes, locally sourced flour, sustainable pet foods and various up-cycled food projects. They’re taking time-critical waste and extending its shelf life into new and exciting products.”

The pair discovered that New Zealand’s yearly food waste produced 409,234 tonnes of carbon emissions. Globally, there is a vast amount of opportunity in the food and beverage industry to reduce this. They could see new products and innovations like biodegradable polystyrene made from popcorn waste, tofu waste-water being brewed into wine and biodegradable plastics and building materials grown from food waste.

CiRCLR’s network effect will help businesses know what their waste is, where it is going and what it will be used for so they can be more intentional in their production processes and share their waste stories with consumers.

No matter whether a business is new and looking for a way to increase their bottom line, or an established company wanting to keep their business practices sustainable - the team at CiRCLR hope to acquire valuable insights into how waste is currently managed, where it can be reduced and how their app could help businesses globally join the circular economy.

Please contact sara@circlr.nz or visit www.circlr.nz to learn more.

About CiRCLR: CiRCLR is the idea of partners, Sara and Chris, who are parents to a family of four young children and are committed to building them a better environmental future. CiRCLR is part of the Climate Response Accelerator at Creative HQ. Sara is experienced in design and fashion innovation. She helped build global circular economies for fashion and provides sustainability consulting for businesses in New Zealand. Chris has over ten years’ experience in product design and software development for startups and Fortune 500s globally.

