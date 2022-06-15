EVENT Hospitality And Entertainment Announce Arawa Park Hotel

15 June 2022 - EVENT Hospitality and Entertainment are delighted to announce the hotel previously known as Rydges Rotorua will reopen as Arawa Park Hotel on July 1 following an extensive refurbishment of the rooms and common spaces.

Guests can expect a quality experience at Arawa Park Hotel, with a full suite of new beds, mattresses and linen across all guest rooms, and a refreshed and welcoming lobby. The name Arawa Park Hotel was gifted in consultation with Te Arawa and reflects the hotel’s location adjacent to the Arawa Park Racecourse.

To lead Arawa Park Hotel, EVENT has appointed Clive Wardle as the General Manager.

Wardle has been working with the EVENT group for 13 years since he joined Rydges Esplanade Resort in Cairns, Queensland, as concierge. He has worked at seven different locations across New Zealand, Australia, and Japan, in a number of roles including general manager. Originally from New Zealand, Wardle has most recently served as the hotel manager at Rydges Wellington.

Renowned for his attention to detail and management skills, Wardle was presented with the Small Hotel of the Year award during his time at Rydges Hobart.

EVENT Hotels and Resorts General Manager for New Zealand operations, Simon White, says Wardle brings with him a wealth of knowledge about hospitality. “Clive has extensive experience in hotel management – both nationally and internationally. I have no doubt that under his leadership, Arawa Park Hotel will be a highly sought-after hotel for those wanting to explore Rotorua.”

Wardle commenced his role in March and says he is excited about being back in New Zealand and settling into Rotorua with his family. “I am really looking forward to leading the Arawa Park team, as we open up our doors under a new name to the public and international visitors, and share with them the wonders of Rotorua.”

For those looking to experience Arawa Park for themselves, the hotel is currently offering 10% off one or two-night stays and 15% off stays of three nights or longer, for stays before 15 September 2022.

© Scoop Media

