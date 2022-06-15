Electrical Maintenance Key For Safe Home Dwelling

There are a few things that homeowners tend to neglect when it comes to home maintenance due to the issues being ‘out of sight, out of mind’. Most responsible owners regularly undertake property maintenance for small issues that are visible. But the same can’t be said for electrical maintenance, which is often undertaken sporadically, if at all – until a serious issue arises that regular maintenance could’ve most likely prevented.

Since, for the most part, electricity just ‘works’, the average homeowner might be forgiven for assuming that everything is ‘fine’. But, those living in houses older than 30 years, or who’ve been living in the same property for over 5 years without an electrical inspection, would be remiss in believing that all is up to code. In these cases, ignorance could indeed prove the opposite of bliss, as problematic electrical switchboards, faulty connections, or overloading the system can lead to trips, fires, or even electrocution.

In order to ensure a safe home environment and the continued optimal functioning of a home’s electrical supply, owners should have inspections done at least every 5 years. Currently, owners of older homes are also advised to upgrade their switchboards to residual circuit breakers to compensate for modern power needs and ensure that optimal safety mechanisms are in place to prevent fires.

If owners find that they are relying heavily on extension cords to compensate for a lack of wall outlets, or experiencing regular switchboard trips, it may be that the home’s system is overloaded and upgrades are overdue. Other issues to look out for include an unidentifiable burning smell, discoloured wall sockets, flickering lights, or sparks when plugging in an appliance. In such cases, it may be time to call in the professionals to conduct an inspection and assist with maintenance and upgrades where necessary. For further assistance on your electrical needs, visit https://www.hamiltonelectricians .co.nz/.

