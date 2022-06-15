Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Moonstake Now Supports Staking Of ROSE Token From Oasis Network

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 5:15 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Moonstake is pleased to announce that our users can now earn interest from staking Oasis Network's ROSE token on both the Web and Mobile Wallets. Hold, send, receive, and stake ROSE to earn rewards with the best user experience through one single click. After Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs, IOST, TRON, Shiden, FIO, and EVER, ROSE became the 17th staking coin available on Moonstake.

We are pleased to offer ROSE staking for users as an official validator of the Oasis Network. Moonstake started the staking business last year with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Since March this year, Moonstake has also entered DeFi together with the newly launched DeFi platform, Muse.Finance, who has begun releasing its core DeFi products which are all scheduled to be integrated into Moonstake platform to enable advanced DeFi connectivity for our global users.

Meanwhile, the Oasis Network is a privacy-enabled blockchain platform for open finance and a responsible data economy. Combined with its high throughput and secure architecture, the Oasis Network is able to power private, scalable DeFi, revolutionizing Open Finance and expanding it beyond traders and early adopters to a mass market. The Oasis network's native token, ROSE, is used to stake and to pay for transaction fees. The network aimts to provide a next-generation foundation for Web3 and power DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, Metaverse, Data tokenization and Data DAOs.

How to stake ROSE on Moonstake Wallet
Here's a simple 3-step process to stake ROSE with Moonstake Wallet:
1. Register your Moonstake Wallet via Web or mobile.
2. Select ROSE from the "Wallets" screen and click the "Add Asset" button.
3. Access the ROSE screen to check your staking information. From the Staking tab, click the "Stake" button and enter your wallet password to complete staking.

How ROSE staking works
Hold ROSE, no ROSE minimum staking amount.
Agree to lock in and stake ROSE.

How to get rewards of ROSE staking
Rewards are given in ROSE and are received on each epoch transition which is approximately every hour. Rewards are automatically distributed and restaked: they must be unbonded to be spendable.

How ROSE unstaking works
The Oasis Network has a 14 day unstaking period throughout which your tokens will not earn staking rewards and will not be transferable.

Moonstake is pleased to integrate with Oasis Network and bring our users a satisfactory experience staking ROSE. Please look forward to our future community reward programs for Oasis users.

