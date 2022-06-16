Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Intel Arc A380 Graphics Available In China

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 9:47 am
Press Release: Intel

Intel has announced the availability of the Intel® Arc™ A380 graphics processing unit (GPU), the first of its Arc A-series 3 graphics desktop products, providing mainstream gamers and content creators with a new option. The Intel Arc A380 GPU, with 6GB of GDDR6 to support the latest games, will be available from desktop PC ecosystem partners Acer, ASUS, Gigabyte, GUNNIR, HP, and MSI starting this month. The release will begin in China and expand globally during the summer.

Intel Arc A-series 3 graphics desktop products represent the next step in Intel’s journey to bring discrete graphics to market. They are Intel’s first fully featured desktop cards based on the Intel® Xe High Performance Graphics (Xe HPG) microarchitecture.

Intel Arc A-series 3 graphics brings next-generation technologies to mainstream gamers and creators with the most complete technology feature set in this market segment, ready for next-generation workloads:
 

  • The Intel Arc A380 GPU supports the full set of DirectX 12 Ultimate features, including hardware accelerated ray tracing, and delivers fluid 1080p gaming experience at 60 frames per second (FPS) and above with popular titles like League of Legends, Moonlight Blade, Naraka: Bladepoint, and PUBG: Battlegrounds.
  • Intel® Xe Matrix Extensions (Intel® XMX) AI acceleration engines enable faster content creation and power Intel’s AI-based super sampling technology, XeSS, which arrives this summer.
  • The Xe Media Engine enables the future of video processing with industry-first hardware AV1 encoding acceleration, also supports HEVC and H.264 encode and decode, and is capable of 8K resolution media processing.
  • The Xe Display Engine supports up to four 4K 120Hz HDR displays, up to two 8K 60Hz displays, or up to 360Hz for 1080p and 1440p resolutions.
  • Intel® Deep Link technologies harness the power of Intel® CPUs and GPUs to unleash new levels of performance and efficiency across a variety of workloads1.

Intel Arc A380 GPUs will be available in China this month through system builders and then as components by original equipment manufacturers, followed shortly by system and component sales in other regions. The Intel Arc A380 GPU, with a recommended customer price of 1,030 yuan including VAT, delivers up to 25% better performance per yuan2 than available competitive offerings as measured by performance on a selection of popular games.

To learn more about the Intel Arc A380 GPU, visit the product page on Intel.com.

As announced earlier, higher performance Intel Arc A-series graphics products will be available this summer.

Notices and Disclaimers

Performance varies by use, configuration and other factors. Learn more at www.Intel.com/PerformanceIndex

Performance results are based on testing as of dates shown in configurations and may not reflect all publicly available updates. See backup for configuration details.

1 When paired with a compatible processor

2 Claim: The Intel® Arc™ A380 GPU, with a recommended customer price of 1,030 yuan, delivers up to 25% better performance per yuan than available competitive offerings as measured by performance on a selection of popular games.

GPU(s): Intel® Arc™ A380 6GB reference card

AMD Radeon RX 6400 4GB

System Configuration: Intel® Arc™ A380 configuration: Graphics Driver: 30.0.101.1735, Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-12600K, MSI PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4, BIOS: 1.3, Memory: 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 @ 3200MHz, Storage: MP600 PRO XT 4TB, OS: Windows 11 Version 10.0.22000.675

AMD Radeon RX 6400 configuration: Graphics Driver: 30.0.15021.11005, Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-12600K, MSI PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4, BIOS: 1.3, Memory: 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 @ 3200MHz, Storage: MP600 PRO XT 4TB, OS: Windows 11 Version 10.0.22000.675

Measurements: All FPS (frames per second) scores are either measured with PresentMon or in-game benchmark. All gameplay has a documented workload running the same replay or game scenario across all configurations and test runs.

Game workloads that support this claim are Naraka Bladepoint (27)%, JX Remake (27%), F1 2021 (26%), Rust (24%), Total Saga: Troy (22%), The Witcher 3 (22%), Arcadegeddon (21%), Metro Exodus (18%), NiZhan (16%), Wolfenstein: Youngblood (15%), Destiny 2 (14%).

All games tested at 1080p resolution and medium settings presets.

Period: Pricing and testing as of June 12, 2022. Radeon RX 6400 pricing of 1199 yuan on JD.com.

No product or component can be absolutely secure

Intel technologies may require enabled hardware, software or service activation.

