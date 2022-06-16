Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Blue Sky Day For Ski As Pre-departure Testing Dropped

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 11:10 am
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

The tourism industry is excited that pre-departure testing will finish at 11.59pm Monday 20 June just in time for the ski season, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA).

The new date will see New Zealand come into line with much of the rest of the world, giving travellers confidence to book a trip to our shores.

Throughout the pandemic, TIA has supported the health-based response that clearly has saved many lives.

“The removal of pre-departure testing will make it easier for prospective visitors to choose New Zealand when weighing up where to holiday,” says TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram.

“We’re excited that we can now move into the next phase of recovery and confidently welcome more international manuhiri (visitors) to our shores.”

Ms Ingram says the earlier date will be a boost for the ski industry, with the news following Queenstown’s biggest snowfall in years over the weekend.

KEY FACTS

  • TIA is New Zealand tourism’s peak industry body. We are the only independent association that represents all sectors of New Zealand’s large and diverse tourism industry.
  • TIA has about 1300 member businesses from across the industry, ranging from small owner/operators to large publicly listed tourism corporates and international hotel chains.
  • TIA is deeply involved in discussions on recovery and what the future of tourism in New Zealand will look like.
  • TIA leads implementation of the industry's Tourism Sustainability Commitment, which aims to see every New Zealand tourism business contributing positively to our people and cultures, our environment and our economy
  • TIA delivers a comprehensive and diverse range of industry events including TRENZ, New Zealand Tourism Awards, Discussing Tourism regional events and the Tourism Summit Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


NIWA: Seen A Stunning Sunrise Or Sunset Lately? The Tongan Volcano May Be The Cause
The Tongan volcanic eruption may be responsible for New Zealand’s unusually vibrant sunrises and sunsets, say NIWA scientists... More>>



Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Remains High At 6.8 Percent
The annual rate of food price inflation increased between April 2022 and May 2022, Stats NZ said today. Food prices were 6.8 percent higher in May 2022 compared with May 2021... More>>



Consumer NZ: Non-bank Funds Take The Top Spots For KiwiSaver Satisfaction
Consumer NZ’s annual KiwiSaver satisfaction survey has found three funds stood out from the crowd, with Simplicity, Milford Funds and Generate taking out the top spots... More>>



SEEK: Job Ads Continue To Rise
Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data... More>>



Science Media Centre: Could Eating More Fish Raise Your Melanoma Risk? – Expert Reaction
People who ate higher amounts of fish – similar to half a can of tuna a day – had a 22% higher risk of melanoma than people who ate much less fish, in a surprise result from a large US study... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Increases In May
Seasonally adjusted card spending rose $123 million (1.4 percent) in May 2022 compared with April 2022, making this the third consecutive monthly rise, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 