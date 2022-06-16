Blue Sky Day For Ski As Pre-departure Testing Dropped

The new date will see New Zealand come into
line with much of the rest of the world, giving travellers
confidence to book a trip to our shores.
Throughout
the pandemic, TIA has supported the health-based response
that clearly has saved many lives.
“The removal of
pre-departure testing will make it easier for prospective
visitors to choose New Zealand when weighing up where to
holiday,” says TIA Chief Executive Rebecca
Ingram.
“We’re excited that we can now move into
the next phase of recovery and confidently welcome more
international manuhiri (visitors) to our shores.”
Ms
Ingram says the earlier date will be a boost for the ski
industry, with the news following Queenstown’s biggest
snowfall in years over the weekend.
KEY
FACTS
TIA is New Zealand tourism’s peak
industry body. We are the only independent association that
represents all sectors of New Zealand’s large and diverse
tourism industry.
TIA has about 1300 member
businesses from across the industry, ranging from small
owner/operators to large publicly listed tourism corporates
and international hotel chains.
TIA is deeply
involved in discussions on recovery and what the future of
tourism in New Zealand will look like.
TIA leads
implementation of the industry's Tourism
Sustainability Commitment, which aims to see every New
Zealand tourism business contributing positively to our
people and cultures, our environment and our
economy
TIA delivers a comprehensive and diverse
range of industry events including TRENZ, New Zealand
Tourism Awards, Discussing Tourism regional events and the
Tourism Summit
Aotearoa.
