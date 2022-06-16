The Flying Winemaker Group Announces All-Star Winemaking Line Up For Gladstone Vineyard, New Zealand

The Flying Winemaker Group is delighted to announce that winemaking rising-star Monty Petrie has officially joined the winemaking team at Gladstone Vineyard, Wairarapa, New Zealand.

The Group is also excited to announce that former Australian Gourmet Traveller Magazine Winemaker of the Year, Steve Flamsteed has joined as the Winemaking Advisor overseeing the company’s icon winemaking program.

About Gladstone Vineyard

Gladstone Vineyard established in 1986 is in the heartland of New Zealand’s finest Pinot Noir region, the Wairarapa. The Flying Winemaker Group acquired Gladstone Vineyard in 2018 with the view of writing the next exciting chapter of this prestigious wine estate. Gladstone Vineyard now manages and collaborates with several premium vineyards and growers across the Wairarapa and Hawkes’ Bay. Gladstone Vineyard’s ambitions is to be a leading producer of New Zealand Pinot Noir whilst proudly representing the beautiful land and people of the Wairarapa region.

"Our ambitions for Gladstone Vineyard are incredibly high, some might even challenge us to say it’s not achievable. Our team truly believes in Gladstone Vineyard, the Wairarapa region and of course the wine quality. To turn Gladstone Vineyard’s aspirations into a reality the company needs talented people in the vineyard and winery. We all know that fine wine doesn’t make itself, it’s grown and nurtured through a long process and we believe Monty and Steve are well placed to guide this journey. This dynamic and passionate duo will be an awesome combination of youth, ambition, wisdom and reality! I genuinely believe Monty is one of New Zealand’s most exciting winemakers to watch, he’s got the X-factor and a top palate. That said, keeping the winemaking team focused on quality is incredibly important and with Steve Flamsteed’s contribution, we have no doubt he will keep everything in check. There’s a lot of hard work ahead of the team but the people and infrastructure are all in place.”

Eddie McDougall, Founder & CEO of The Flying Winemaker

"I have worked with and have known Eddie for a very long time and it’s exciting to be working together once again. Monty Petrie is one of the most exciting and driven New Zealand winemakers I have come across and I look forward to working with him and his team in crafting some great wines from the Gladstone Vineyard sites."

Steve Flamsteed, The Flying Winemaker’s Winemaking Advisor, Icon Winemaking Program

About Monty Petrie

Born and bred in the South Wairarapa, within a sheep and grape-growing family, Monty spent most of his younger years working in the family vineyards, where his love for all things wine blossomed.

Monty achieved his Bachelor of Viticulture and Oenology from Lincoln University and completed a few Wairarapa harvests before deciding to set sail to explore what the wine world has to offer, landing vintage jobs at the likes of Cullen (Margaret River), JJ Confuron (Burgundy) & Crocker and Starr (Napa Valley).

Upon returning home from his travels, Monty spent 2 years on Waiheke Island growing grapes and making wine for Man O' War before being offered a winemaking job at The Coterie in Marlborough working for New Zealand winemaking legends Ben Glover and Rhyan Wardman.

In 2021 Monty has done a full 360 and since returned to the Wairarapa and joined Gladstone Vineyard with the goal of "bringing my knowledge and experience from around the globe to help better our small industry here in the Wairarapa."

About Steve Flamsteed

Steve is one of Australia’s super-star winemakers, having been chief winemaker at Giant Steps in the Yarra Valley since its inception in 2003. Prior to that he was the winemaker in charge for Yarra Burn, BRL Hardy’s premium Victorian brand and did several vintages at Leeuwin Estate in Margaret River, Western Australia as well as vintages in Alsace, Provence and Brouilly in France.

He is a graduate of Roseworthy Agricultural College, a Len Evans Scholar, and senior judge on the Australian wine show circuit.

In 2021 he became a partner in Wine Network Consulting, a leading technical advisory business in Australia.

