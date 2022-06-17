Innovative Pāmu Deer Milk Product Wins Prestigious Global Award

Pāmu’s awarding winning Deer Milk won the Best Dairy Ingredient category at the World Dairy Innovation Awards, announced in Laval, France overnight.

Pāmu Chief Executive Mark Leslie says the win in these prestigious awards is a validation of the hard work and innovation that has gone into creating an all-new product for the agri-sector.

“All New Zealanders, as shareholders in Pāmu should be really proud of this win, at what is essentially the World Cup for the dairy sector.

“Our deer milk product has been steadily growing in popularity among high end chefs and as a unique new ingredient in cosmetics. But that’s not where it ends.

“This win recognises the extensive application and unique properties of deer milk, and the growing recognition of deer milk as a specialty dairy product”.

Pāmu Deer Milk is sourced through a partnership with Peter and Sharon McIntyre, who run a deer farm near Gore and now through the company’s own farm Aratiatia, in the North Island’s central plateau.

“While Covid has meant more challenging market conditions to promote deer milk in the short term, the reopening of the world means Pāmu Deer Milk can once again make its way back on the world stage, and this win is an incredible boost to that,” Mr Leslie said.

The company is excited about the potential for the product and the opening of a new deer milking facility near Taupo, to complement the existing supply from the McIntyre’s, is a testament to that, Mr Leslie said.

“We have also developed a world first deer milk nutritional supplement range called Doe Nutrition containing Pāmu Deer Milk which offers a range of nutritional benefits, which we are currently preparing to sell in Vietnam and China.”

The Doe Nutrition innovation received a highly commended rating at last night’s awards, making it a doubly successful occasion for the company.

Mr Leslie said the growing recognition of Pāmu Deer Milk’s unique properties, especially when it comes to nutrition and digestion, signals it has the potential to be a contributor to our primary sector.

“This award is a hugely important milestone and validation that we are onto something very exciting,” Mr Leslie said.

Pāmu is the brand name for Landcorp, a Stated Owned Enterprise, and one of New Zealand’s most innovative farmers and food businesses. It is also the name given to the quality products created by the company.

