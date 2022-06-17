Audika Partners With Healthnow To Improve New Zealander’s Access To Hearing Health

Audika New Zealand has partnered with financial solutions provider HealthNow to help their customers take control of their hearing health.

The agreement will enable Audika customers to split the cost of their audiology treatment over 12 weeks with no interest or fees. HealthNow users can also contribute a weekly payment in advance to prepare for their future health needs.

Tracy Kendall-Jones, Audika New Zealand National Sales & Operations Director, says that in the uncertain economic environment, it is more important than ever for their patients to have access to innovative financial solutions.

“We know that treating hearing loss leads to happier and healthier lives. Financial ability should not determine a patient’s level of care - we’re proud to make our audiology services accessible to a broader range of people.”

Recent research commissioned by Audika found that while more than half of New Zealanders (53%) believe they have some degree of hearing loss, only one in four intend on scheduling a hearing test.[1]

“It’s clear that more New Zealanders need to get their hearing checked. The best place to start is Audika’s free online hearing check, which provides an immediate insight into your hearing status. We can then investigate whether further treatment is needed, and if so, develop a personalised HealthNow payment plan to suit your needs if required,” adds Kendall-Jones.

Steven Zinsli, Chief Executive Officer at HealthNow, says that he is excited by this opportunity to bring an innovative and accessible health specific fintech solution to the hearing sector.

“We believe everyone deserves equal access to healthcare and the ability to prioritise their health with no barriers. Our partnership with Audika means patients no longer need to neglect their hearing needs.”

HealthNow is now available at more than 30 Audika clinics across New Zealand. New users are also provided with $10 free upon signing up for the service.

