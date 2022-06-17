How Does PEMF Improve Circulation?

What does PEMF stand for?

PEMF stands for Pulsed Electro Magnetic Field Therapy.

What is Microcirculation?

The circulation of blood in the smallest blood vessels, the micro vessels of the microvasculature present inside organ tissues, is known as microcirculation. The microcirculation contrasts with macro circulation, which is the circulation of blood to and from the organs.

Importance of Microcirculation

Microcirculation helps in the removal of toxins, and waste products while supplying necessary nutrients to all the cells.

PEMF therapy promotes microcirculation. It strengthens your vascular system while reducing inflammation throughout the body. It improves microcirculation by stimulating pulsed electromagnetic fields. It has been found that specific low-power pulsed electromagnetic fields enhance microcirculation.

How does PEMF boost energy levels?

PEMF therapy increases mitochondrial ATP production. Mitochondria are tiny energy generators located all over your body. After having a session, you will feel refreshed due to enhanced cellular energy.

When mitochondrial ATP generation is hampered, we can feel it in a variety of ways. When we exercise and notice our muscles becoming weary, this is due to a lack of ATP. Muscles are the largest users of ATP. They require more oxygenated blood. This means that when you conduct physical work, your muscles will naturally be under increased stress. PEMF therapy helps develop microscopic new blood vessels within your tissues, which helps increase microcirculation throughout the body.

Consequently, there is an increase in the positive path of blood flow by promoting ATP creation at the cellular level. This strengthens your vascular system as a whole, resulting in better natural blood flow. You should expect better oxygenation of tissues throughout the body and a more vibrant feeling when your microcirculation is restored.

Circulation

What are the benefits of PEMF therapy for circulation?

The thickness of blood is referred to as blood viscosity. Edema is caused by an increase in blood viscosity. This can limit blood flow through the capillaries. It frequently results in poor capillary delivery of hormones, nutrients, and other biochemicals to tissues.

Through five processes, PEMF treatment improves circulation and reduces the occurrence of medical issues:

1. Blood vessel stretching

2. Edema that inhibits circulation is reduced.

3. Platelet adhesiveness, fibrinogen (blood clotting factor) and inflammation all decrease.

4. Red blood cells can become more flexible, making it easier for them to pass through capillaries.

5. Reduce the viscosity of the blood by making it more slippery.

As a result, when PEMF is applied to the body, it has a greater impact on circulation by increasing blood flow at a faster rate.

Furthermore, high blood viscosity may aggravate existing inflammation and increase the likelihood of blood vessel clot formation. Heart attacks, strokes, and pulmonary embolism are all possible outcomes of these clots. These can be prevented largely by PEMF therapy.

PEMF therapy can help with a variety of microcirculation issues, such as syndromes, which cause pain and discoloration in the fingers and toes owing to a lack of blood flow. It aids in the oxygenation of the tissues, which aids in the treatment of facial paralysis. Increased blood flow to the bones can lead to an increase in bone density.

This treatment boosts energy levels all over the body.

When the blood flow to the bones is increased, an increase in bone density too can be expected.

PEMF AS A METHOD OF PHYSIOTHERAPY

The principles of physics govern the effects of a magnetic field on a person. The impact on a living being, on the other hand, has its unique peculiarities. It occurs at several levels of the organism's body, ranging from atomic-molecular to organ-tissue. As a result, it is investigated by biochemists and biophysicists in addition to physicians and biologists. Experts from many professions have varied theories about how a magnetic field causes a biological response. To summarize their responses, a magnetic field's method of action is based on its capacity to:

· direct electric currents in the exposure area;

· act on cations, particularly Ca 2+ ions, which are a primary mediator in magnetic field bioeffects;

· to use the free radical mechanism to control chemical processes in biosystems;

· intracellular water's quasicrystalline structure and physicochemical properties are altered.

What are the therapeutic consequences of the magnetic field's special capabilities?

Blood microcirculation is improved by a pulsed magnetic field. There is an increase in vascular blood filling and an acceleration of capillary blood flow under its action. This makes it possible to boost the delivery of nutrients to the organs and quickly eliminate metabolic products from them in the treatment of disorders of the joints and spine, allowing the body to actively resist sickness.

The magnetic field has the ability to increase vascular and epithelial permeability, which means that edema and medicinal agents in the form of ointments can be absorbed faster.

The magnetic field has the ability to ease pain. Because pain signals are electrical signals, they can be inhibited using an electromagnetic field with the appropriate settings.

Because inflammation is the primary source of pain, the magnetic field's anti-inflammatory impact aids in the treatment of pain syndrome. By blocking prostaglandin synthesis, increasing microcirculation, and releasing anti-inflammatory hormones into the blood, exposure to a magnetic field can reduce inflammation.

Conclusion

Physical therapy using pulsing magnetic field is a relatively recent and successful treatment option. It allows you to alleviate pain, reduce inflammation, and accelerate the healing process.

This therapy is a gentle and easy way to improve microcirculation and blood circulation of the heart better than any other treatment available today

Studies reported that PEMF could be as effective as aspirin. Compared to aspirin and many other anticoagulants, PEMF therapy can even affect many varied components involved in enhanced platelet adhesion and prevent medical issues like heart attack and stroke.

