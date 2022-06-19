Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Christchurch Hosts Successful Pride In Print Awards

Sunday, 19 June 2022, 5:12 pm
Press Release: Pride In Print

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre played host to the premier event on the print industry calendar last night, when the Pride In Print Awards returned to the Garden City for the first time in five years.

The fast-paced evening was energetically MCed by the riffing Justine Smith and Jason Gunn – the latter particularly bringing the house down when needing to announce 17 consecutive Gold Medals for Rapid Labels and breaking into an impromptu horse racing call.

PrintNZ chief executive said organisers were “extremely happy” with the event, which was attended by about 400 enthusiastic industry delegates.

“Entry levels were down on 2021, but that was expected because of the extensive lockdown in Auckland at the back end of the year, which meant a lot of businesses weren’t producing work,” she said.

“Then in the New Year, we had the onset of the new variant of COVID, so businesses didn’t have the staff to actually put the entries together.

“However, the number of awards given were actually only slightly down – and the standards were still very high.

“We are extremely happy – happy with the turnout, a brilliant venue and great to be able to come and see and talk to our industry people in person.”

Notable winners included:

  • Supreme Award – Logick Print (fourth time winner)
  • BJ Ball Papers Apprentice of the Year – Kosema Fuiono
  • Trainer of the Year – Mandy Nilsson, Blue Star Constellation (runner-up Phil Norvill, ACI Screen & Print)
  • Training Company of the Year – Polymer Systems International (runner-up ACI Screen & Print)
  • Business Award for Sustainability – Soar Communications Group
  • 100 Gold Medals – Rapid Labels (joining APC Innovate, Blue Star Wellington and Ovato NZ)

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pride In Print on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


ComCom: Penalty Imposed On Freight Forwarders For Cartel Agreements
The High Court has imposed penalties totalling over $9.7m on two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited... More>>



FMA: New Zealand Investor Confidence Dips Back To Pre-COVID Levels
Confidence in New Zealand’s financial markets has slipped back in the past 12 months, after last year’s record score, but overall, two-thirds of investors remain confident... More>>



NIWA: Seen A Stunning Sunrise Or Sunset Lately? The Tongan Volcano May Be The Cause
The Tongan volcanic eruption may be responsible for New Zealand’s unusually vibrant sunrises and sunsets, say NIWA scientists... More>>


Download Weekly: $60 million for more rural connections
David Clark, the digital economy and communications minister, announced the government will spend $60 million to further improve rural connectivity over the next few years... More>>


SEEK: Job Ads Continue To Rise
Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data... More>>



Science Media Centre: Could Eating More Fish Raise Your Melanoma Risk? – Expert Reaction
People who ate higher amounts of fish – similar to half a can of tuna a day – had a 22% higher risk of melanoma than people who ate much less fish, in a surprise result from a large US study... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 