2022 New Zealand Plumbing Awards - Full List Of Winners

Huge congratulations to all the finalists and awards winners at the 2022 New Zealand Plumbing Awards on Friday 17 June at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre.

Plumbing World Scholarships

These are awarded to three Masterlink apprentices who have demonstrated diligence in their assignment completions, and maturity and personal growth over the past year. They are a true asset to their Masterlink Host business.

Each scholarship recipient will receive a $1,000 credit at their local Plumbing World branch.

FINALIST: Bayley Wilkie - Wilson Plumbing & Gas T/A Laser Plumbing Te Puke

FINALIST: Jedric Haymes - Plumbing Services Nelson Ltd

OVERALL WINNER: James Moore - E G Glennie & Co (1980) Limited, Wellington

2022 Training Leader of the Year

This award recognises an individual who has gone beyond the call of duty to help educate and support people entering the industry. The winner will have demonstrated a true commitment to young people entering the industry, and an understanding of efforts required in building knowledge and standards within the sector. He or she deserves to be recognised for hard work and dedication to strengthening the industry.

WINNER: Tom Berkley, Auckland Plumbers Group Ltd

2022 Product of the Year

This award recognises the significant contribution to product development of a company or individual in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry in the past year.

WINNER: APD - StormSlab

HIGHLY COMMENDED: St Michel - City 50

2022 New Zealand Plumber, Gasfitter or Drainlayer of the Year

This award recognises excellence in the trade skills of an individual Certifying Plumber, Gasfitter or Drainlayer, who is a respected member of their trade and known for their leadership skills. The winner will have demonstrated ability in trade calculations; in the selection of materials appropriate to the specifications and design of their work; and in applying relevant documentation and regulatory compliance to their work.

WINNER: Sam Arundel - The Drainage Department Ltd, Mt Maunganui

2022 James Douglas Medallion

The prestigious James Douglas Medallion has been awarded each year since 1948. It recognises outstanding recently qualified tradespersons who have demonstrated hard work, commitment, and determination to achieve industry success. Young people are the lifeblood of our industry, and it is important we are able to attract and retain the best young people entering the workforce.

A top recently qualified tradesperson will be selected from each of the three trades of plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying. A finalist may only represent one trade even where they hold two or more trade licences although they may enter more than one category. The overall James Douglas Medallion recipient will be chosen from these three finalists and will receive a $500 cash prize together with a Career Development Scholarship to the value of $2,500 from The Skills Organisation. This is a major prize designed to build the winner’s career progression.

PLUMBING FINALIST: Ryan Wilson - Hutt Gas and Plumbing Systems Ltd, Hutt Valley

GASFITTING FINALIST: Kane Milburn - Manawatu Plumbing and Maintenance Limited, Palmerston North

DRAINLAYING FINALIST: Henry Rombouts - Laser Plumbing Cambridge

OVERALL WINNER: Ryan Wilson - Hutt Gas and Plumbing Systems Ltd, Hutt Valley

2022 Jackson Women in Plumbing

This award recognises a woman who has made an outstanding contribution to the plumbing, gasfitting or drainlaying industry.

WINNER: Helen Mitchell - Plumbing & Gas Works, Hamilton

2022 Graeme Victor Smith Contribution to the Industry

This award is presented in recognition of values important to Graeme Smith’s career and personal involvement in the industry. It recognises commitment to Master Plumbers, to the industry, to running a successful business and to developing young and future plumbers.

WINNER: Ralph McBeth - McBeth Plumbing & Gas, Taupo

2022 Outstanding Project of the Year

The award recognises an exceptional project that displays excellence and high levels of innovative plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying methods, the use of new materials or the innovative use of existing materials.

WINNER: The Floatation Sanctuary - Climate & Plumbing, New Plymouth

2022 Master Plumber of the Year

This award recognises a Master Plumbers member that can clearly demonstrate its business acumen and drive for success. The recipient will exemplify the highest levels of professionalism and service.

WINNER: Bay of Islands Plumbing & Gas Limited, Kerikeri

About the New Zealand Plumbing Awards

The New Zealand Plumbing Awards acknowledge the many positive achievements and success stories in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry and are presented at a gala dinner on the final night of the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference. Organised by Master Plumbers, the national conference has been held for over 100 years and is the premier event in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying industry, with attendees coming from all over the country.

About Master Plumbers

Master Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers NZ Inc (Master Plumbers) is the national membership organisation for plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying businesses, with 18 regional Associations and Branches across New Zealand. Companies go through a Quality Assurance programme to become a member. Members are provided with a wide range of resources and training opportunities to support them in staying up to date with the latest technologies, products, and compliance requirements. Master Plumbers advocates on behalf of members and the plumbing industry. The association organises the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference culminating in the prestigious New Zealand Plumbing Awards, which recognise excellence in the industry.

© Scoop Media

