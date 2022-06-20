Kiwis, Crunched By Household Bills, Vote Flick Best Electricity Provider

As the cost of living crisis bites, New Zealanders are increasingly worried about basic household bills such as electricity. But new research shows many simply ‘set and forget’ about their electricity providers and habits, potentially missing out on the right supplier for their habits and budget.

Canstar’s research reveals a third of us have compared electricity prices in the last 12 months, but only 12% have actually switched providers. This is despite 40% of us worrying about our electricity bills, a figure that jumps to nearly half for Kiwis in their 40s and 50s, who are likely also facing a rise in other household costs, such as mortgages and fuel.

Overall, there is a 15% jump in the number of Kiwis who say they are worried about their electricity costs compared to last year, with 45% of us piling on the blankets and extra clothes to stay warm rather than turning on the heating.

And while each household’s usage and needs are unique, offerings currently in market include numerous different savings and service offerings. The market is highly competitive and offerings such as cheap off-peak rates, free power at certain times, and low fixed costs suggest many Kiwis will be able to save or find a better match if they assess how their household uses power, and if they’re on the right plan with the right provider.

Canstar’s survey was conducted as part of its annual research to find New Zealanders’ favourite electricity provider. We’re proud to announce the winner this year is Flick Electric!

Flick, a repeat winner, won 5-star ratings from its customers across key Drivers of Satisfaction including Customer Service, Bill and Cost Clarity and Ease of Sign-Up. It also won 5 stars for Overall Satisfaction.

Jose George, Canstar NZ General Manager, said Canstar’s research showed how tough it was for Kiwi households at this time, with rising inflation and mortgage costs squeezing budgets.

“It is a challenging time for many, with several factors contributing to rising household costs. Many of these are outside our control, but we can manage our own budgets and see if there are ways to save on costs, or find providers that are more suited to our household needs.

“Flick Electric this year won Kiwis’ favourite electricity provider, ranking highly in areas customers most care about. It’s an emphatic win and we congratulate them for their success.”

Flick Electric’s interim CEO, Sunil Unka, said: “Providing customer value is what drives us, and this is a wonderful recognition of the shared values and sense of purpose we have here at Flick.

“We have been fortunate enough to receive customer awards year-on-year-on-year, and that level of consistency shows that we have a truly great team, who genuinely give a Flick about our customers!”

