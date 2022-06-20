Acorn TV July 2022 Highlights

Premieres Monday, 11th July 2022

HIDDEN ASSETS, SERIES 1

“Taut thriller” - The Irish Sun

A routine raid led by Detective Emer Berry (Angeline Ball, The Commitments, The General) of the Irish Criminal Assets Bureau reveals that a small-time drug dealer has been receiving substantial funding in the form of rough cut diamonds.

Emer reluctantly finds herself working with Police Commissioner Christian De Jong (Wouter Hendrickx, De Infiltrant), eventually unravelling a political conspiracy fuelling domestic unrest for financial gain. Dragged into a battle of wits with a wealthy Irish dynasty, the team must follow the money to stop another terrorist attack – before it’s too late.

Premieres Monday, 4th July 2022

THE SOMMERDAHL MURDERS, SERIES 3

Police investigator Dan Sommerdahl (Peter Mygind) has devoted his life to protecting his beloved small town, inadvertently costing him his marriage.

While mourning the passing of his mother, Dan has been staying on ex-wife Marianne’s (Laura Drasbæk) couch…a kindness possibly extended due to the guilt she feels for her secret relationship with Dan’s police partner and best friend, Flemming Torp (André Babikan). Summer never ends in this blue-sky crime series, and neither does the love triangle – will this spell disaster for all involved?

Premieres Monday, 11th July 2022

UNITED (TV MOVIE)

Based on the heartbreaking true story of Manchester United’s celebrated ‘Busby Babes’, the youngest ever side to win the Football League, and the 1958 Munich Air Crash that claimed a number of their team. This moving drama tells the poignant, inspirational tale of a team and community that turned tragedy into triumph.

The prodigiously talented team of young football players are riding high until a chartered flight from Munich crashes on take off due to inclement weather, killing 23 on board including 8 of the ‘Busby Babes’. The powerhouse that is Manchester United is brought to its knees and would have been left with nothing had it not been for the extraordinary spirit of the community. The superbly talented cast includes David Tennant (Doctor Who) and Jack O’Connell (Skins, Unbreakable), with a poweful script drawn from first-hand interviews with survivors.

SCHEDULE – JULY 2022

Monday, 4th July

THE SOMMERDAHL MURDERS, SERIES 3

Dan Sommerdahl (Peter Mygind) is back to protect the small town he is deeply devoted to, despite it costing him his marriage. In the midst of mourning the loss of his mother, will it be the straw that breaks the camels back when he learns his best friend and policing partner is now in a relationship with his ex-wife? (8 EPS, 2022)

HUSTLE, SERIES 1

Top London con-artist Mickey Stone (Adrian Lester) is fresh out of prison and wanting to complete one last con before he retires, so he assembles his old team mates who are keen on a slice of the action. When one of the gang is picked up by the police and told Mickey and his team are going down, he’s offered a deal: tell them everything he knows or be taken down with them. (6 EPS, 2004)

SINGLE-HANDED, SERIES 1

Police Sergeant Jack Driscoll (Owen McDonnell) has just been posted to the remote coast of West Ireland where he was born and raised. His first case concerns the death of a young immigrant, with his efforts to discover who she is and why she died leading him into the dark abyss of a local community. Shocking secrets threaten to engulf everyone and Jack must summon the courage to bring the law into a place which has been living by a very different set of rules. (3 EPS, 2017)

Monday, 11th July

HIDDEN ASSETS, SERIES 1

Detective Emer Berry must get to the bottom of why a small-time drug dealer is receiving huge sums of money in the form of rough cut diamonds. Begrudgingly working with the police commissioner, they unravel a political conspiracy fuelling domestic unrest for financial gain. How will they stack up against a wealthy Irish dynasty before another terrorist attack happens? (6 EPS, 2021)

UNITED

The true story of the extraordinary ‘Busby Babes’, Manchester United’s youngest side ever to win the Football League and the tragic 1958 plane crash that claimed 23 lives, including 8 of their own. The club seemed doomed had it not been for the amazing community that helped turn tragedy into triumph. (1 MOVIE, 2011)

Monday, 18th July

TRIVIA, SERIES 1 & 2

Calling themselves ‘The Team with No Name’, Lawrence, Adam, Cathy and Molly are four individuals who meet each week to take part in the local pub quiz. Each with their own strengths and reasons for taking part, they attempt to answer the big questions in life – can you make someone love you? Can a person ever really change? And what was the name of the spaceship in Blake’s 7? (12 EPS, 2011-2012)

Monday, 25th July

HUSTLE, SERIES 2

The gang are back in town and, despite his better judgement, Mickey gives Danny a chance to employ his own unique grift sense in running a scam. However, his mark, Howard Jennings, has a habit of sending con men to jail – so the stakes for the gang are high. It certainly doesn’t make them feel any better to learn that Danny plans on convincing the savvy property developer that there’s a goldmine in the heart of London. (6 EPS, 2005)

THE TUNNEL, SERIES 1

When a prominent French politician is found dead on the border between the U.K. and France, detectives Karl Roebuck (Stephen Dillane) and Elise Wassermann (Clémence Poésy) are sent to investigate on behalf of their respective countries. The case takes a surreal turn when a shocking discovery is made at the crime scene, forcing the French and British police into an uneasy partnership. (10 EPS, 2013)

MYSTERY ROAD, SERIES 1

Detective Jay Swan (Aaron Pederson) is assigned to investigate a mysterious disappearance on an outback cattle station. Soon, Jay’s investigation uncovers a past injustice that threatens the fabric of the whole community. (6 EPS, 2018)

