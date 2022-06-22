Grow NZ Business Wins 2022 Microsoft Advertising Celebrated Partner Award For Australia And New Zealand.

Kiwi Business, Grow NZ Business, is delighted to have been selected as the Microsoft Advertising Celebrated Partner for Australia and New Zealand for 2022- the first New Zealand business to receive this international recognition.

Microsoft runs their biannual celebrated partner initiative to recognise and reward the outstanding, creative, effective, and passionate work of businesses in their Microsoft Advertising Partner Programme.

Grow NZ Business Managing Director, Jamie Farmer, says his team is extremely honoured and grateful to be awarded the 2022 Microsoft Advertising Celebrated Partner Award for Australia and New Zealand.

“For us, even more importantly, it is the success our clients achieve via this excellent marketing channel, particularly Kiwi businesses that want to tap into international markets, and we are pleasantly surprised but super proud that a niche kiwi company like ours pipped the Aussies at the post for the award.

“Our goal is, and always has been, to help Kiwi business owners achieve their goals and grow their business. This award is recognition of our hard work in doing just that.”

Family-owned business, NZSki with iconic kiwi tourist destinations such as Coronet Peak and The Remarkables in Queenstown, and Mt Hutt in Canterbury, has been utilising Grow NZ Business’s services for nearly three years now and General Manager of Sales and Marketing, Meghan Fleming states the win is well deserved.

“We’re thrilled Grow NZ Business has received this recognition. Throughout the pandemic online sales were more important than ever for NZSki. Grow NZ provides incredible expert support, meaning we saw growth in online sales and our seasonal campaign performed better than any of our previous campaigns.”

With trans-Tasman visitors returning and workforce challenges around the country, Jamie says it’s important that businesses continue to offer a world class experience, and that starts online.

“We know visitors start their travel journey online, researching destinations, activities, and restaurants before they reach their destination. This provides an incredible opportunity for businesses to engage with potential customers and secure a sale or booking before they are on the ground in New Zealand.

“Businesses around the country are facing staff shortages. Having a seamless digital customer journey helps travellers lock in their holiday experiences online, without operators having to have as much manpower to do the selling on the frontline, It also gives increased confidence & accuracy with planning for staffing.”

About Grow NZ Business

Grow NZ Business is a business advisory service with over 8,000 kiwi businesses as members, designed to help kiwi businesses grow & achieve their business ambitions.

Through its trusted partner network, Grow connects kiwi companies with credible, world class solutions across all facets of business, saving kiwi business owners valuable time and money, and giving them the confidence to get on with what they do best - growing their business & supporting their local communities.

www.grownzbusiness.co.nz

