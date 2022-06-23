Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2degrees Fights For Fair For The Next Generation Of Kiwis With A $222,000 Baby Bonus

Thursday, 23 June 2022, 8:42 am
Press Release: 2Degrees

The search starts now for all babies born in Aotearoa on 1 June 2022

Today two of the country’s fairest telcos – 2degrees and Vocus New Zealand (the challenger telco behind household brands including Orcon and Slingshot) - join forces to create the next generation of 2degrees. To celebrate its bigger and brighter future, 2degrees is giving the next generation of Kiwis born today, a cash bonus from a $222,000 pool to help set them up for a bigger, brighter and fairer future too.

2degrees and Vocus both have long histories as challenger brands in the New Zealand telco market. Each has been the people’s champion, bringing more value and innovation to the market across prepay and pay monthly mobile, fixed and wireless broadband, as well as business services.

In a gesture that touches a cross-section of the next generation of New Zealanders, 2degrees is putting out the call to find all babies born in New Zealand on 1 June 2022. Every baby born on this day is eligible for a share of a $222,000 cash pool. New parents simply have to register their baby’s birth with 2degrees.

Parenting Place echoes the value of supporting New Zealand families as they welcome a new baby, as research shows the first 1000 days are so significant for a child’s development.

“Having a new baby can be such an exciting time for parents, but it also presents new challenges, one of the hardest being the rising costs of living here in New Zealand. The first year of a baby’s life can amount to $8,000 - $16,000[1] in additional expenses, so it’s awesome 2degrees is helping these pēpē who are lucky enough to be born on 1 June. These babies and their whānau symbolise the diversity and future of family in Aotearoa,” says Dave Atkinson, Chief Executive, Parenting Place.

“2degrees is here to support the next generation of Kiwis as we continue with our fight for fair,” says Mark Callander, Chief Executive, 2degrees. “What better way to celebrate our commitment to a fairer future for all New Zealanders, than by giving a bonus to those Kiwis who share this milestone day with us.

“We’re so excited to see which corners of New Zealand our June 1 babies come from and to give those families a helping hand or perhaps the start of a nest egg for the future. Either way, we see this as the start of our super-charged mission. With more people and greater scale, 2degrees is better equipped to fight for fair on behalf of our customers and New Zealand.”

Families who welcomed a new arrival on 1 June 2022 have until 30 June 2022 to register for the 2degrees baby bonus. Parents will be required to provide certified copies of their ID and their baby’s birth certificate no later than 31 July 2022 and the baby bonuses should be paid by 31 August 2022 in a lump sum deposited into a nominated New Zealand bank account.

To find out more including full terms and conditions go to 2degrees.nz/fairerfuture.

