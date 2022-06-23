Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Second Pacifica Shipping Vessel Adds Capacity & Frequency To Meet Increased Demand For Domestic Freight Services

Thursday, 23 June 2022, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Pacifica Shipping

New Zealand – Pacifica Shipping confirms it is introducing a second vessel onto its New Zealand coastal shipping service, which is expected to be operational mid-September this year.

The vessel will add 1,300TEU extra capacity every week and will complement the existing coastal service provided by Pacifica Shipping’s MV Moana Chief, a 1,700TEU ship, which has been operating since August 2019.

Country Manager for Pacifica Shipping and Swire Shipping New Zealand Mr Brodie Stevens, says the service coverage of the new vessel will improve the frequency for the core trade from Auckland / Tauranga to Lyttelton to twice a week, offering a viable alternative to other transport modes on the inter-island trade.

He pointed out that coverage for the regional ports will also improve to a weekly for Nelson and fortnightly for Timaru and Marsden Point. This has been a significant challenge to regional exporters during the COVID-19 pandemic, with international shipping lines reducing port calls into regional ports due to supply chain disruptions.

“As New Zealand’s domestic transport is forecast to grow substantially over the next two decades, we are determined to meet that demand by increasing the frequency and capacity of our inter-island domestic freight service, as well as international trans-shipment cargo demand,” Mr Stevens said.

He referenced Ministry of Transport data projections, showing freight volumes will increase a further 11% in the next 10 years and 40% by 2053 (See attached extract in Appendix 2: “Improving Freight Connections” – from National Land Transport Programme 2021-24 and link to full report).

Pacifica Shipping is also strongly advocating coastal shipping as a means for New Zealand businesses to consider how to utilise more sustainable options in their supply chain. Coastal shipping supports the New Zealand government’s policy to cut transport CO2 emissions.

“Moving substantially more inter-island freight by coastal shipping is estimated to enable savings of 66,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum, compared to moving cargo by road transport,” Mr Stevens added.

In addition, coastal shipping brings resilience to New Zealand‘s supply chain in times of natural disaster and disruption. A point of reference: during the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes, coastal shipping was able to maintain their services into Christchurch. Reducing truck movements on the national highway network will also contribute to improved road safety.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pacifica Shipping on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Inland Revenue: Update On Hidden Economy Real Estate Campaign
The Inland Revenue campaign focussing on the real estate sector has resulted in a drop in the amount of private expenses claims being made... More>>



Westpac: Consumer Confidence Plummets To Record Lows As Financial Pressures Mount
The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index dropped sharply in the June quarter, falling 13 points to a level of 78.7... More>>

ComCom: Penalty Imposed On Freight Forwarders For Cartel Agreements
The High Court has imposed penalties totalling over $9.7m on two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited... More>>




Specialist Cheesemakers Assn: Shared Cheese Heritage Should Be Shared Not Stripped
As the EU-New Zealand FTA advances New Zealand cheesemakers are urging both Governments to recognise and celebrate the shared cheesemaking heritage that exists between European countries and New Zealand... More>>

Download Weekly: $60 million for more rural connections
David Clark, the digital economy and communications minister, announced the government will spend $60 million to further improve rural connectivity over the next few years... More>>


SEEK: Job Ads Continue To Rise
Replicating the growth reported last month, national job ads rose 3% m/m and 15% y/y, according to the latest SEEK Employment data... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 