Spice Up Your Skincare With Healing Turmeric

You may be wondering what a spice like Turmeric has to do with skincare. But did you know that the golden spice can help reduce a variety of skin-related issues while also leaving your skin radiant and fresh? Turmeric has been used for centuries in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine for well-being and has been praised as a miraculous spice capable of treating inflammation, skin infections, and disorders, and decreasing the effects of ageing. Here are three skin issues that turmeric could help you with.

Can Turmeric help Psoriasis?

Turmeric, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation, can aid in the control and management of psoriasis flares. Curcumin, the primary bioactive ingredient in turmeric, has been shown to decrease Phosphorylase kinase activity (Phk). Phk is the protein responsible for the overproduction of skin cells that results in psoriasis proliferation. Incorporating turmeric into your diet and lifestyle can help you fight bacteria, infections, and inflammation. Turmeric can be consumed as a supplement, applied directly to the skin, or incorporated into your favorite meals. Always seek the advice of a medical professional when deciding on the best treatment option for your specific case.

Turmeric helps to heal acne

Struggling with acne? Turmeric could help! Due to turmeric’s antiseptic properties, turmeric can help to prevent acne breakouts and even improve existing acne. There are many DIY home face packs that you can try, but our go-to favorite is the milk, raw honey, and turmeric face pack. Simply mix ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder with ½ tablespoon of milk and ½ tablespoon of raw honey. Mix all the ingredients well and apply the paste all over your face or to targeted problem areas. Allow the paste to sit on your skin for 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing with warm water.

With regular application, the combination of turmeric, milk, and raw honey can help to fight free radicals, reduce inflammation, moisturize, and brighten, leaving you clean and clear skin. Always conduct a patch test on your arm to ensure you are not allergic to any ingredients.

Turmeric can help reduce visible signs of ageing

With skin being the biggest giveaway of visible ageing, everyone is on the hunt for the latest topical cream that will keep you looking youthful and 20 years younger. But did you know that turmeric is great for slowing certain aging processes? Curcumin is known to fight free radicals in skin which can help to slow skin ageing. Not only that, but studies suggest that turmeric can help the reduction of wrinkles, maintain supple skin and enhance skin elasticity. Although there is no magic quick fix, science suggests that turmeric could aid in reducing visible signs of ageing when applied topically.

Which Turmeric health supplement is best?

