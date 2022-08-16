Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA Makes Interim Stop Order And Warns Public About Wisdom House Investment Partners Limited And Yuen Pok Loo

Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 10:05 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has made an interim stop order that applies to Wisdom House Investment Partners Limited and Yuen Pok (Paul) Loo, to prohibit them from:

  1. distributing any restricted communication that relates to the supply of a financial advice service to any person; and
  2. supplying a financial advice service to any person; and
  3. supplying the financial service of keeping, investing, administering, or managing money, securities, or investment portfolios on behalf of other persons.


The FMA considers making this interim stop order is necessary to prevent Wisdom House and Mr Loo causing harm, arising from what appears to be dishonest and misleading activities.

Previously, the FMA cancelled the transitional financial advice provider (FAP) licence of Wisdom House in December 2021 after Mr Loo had engaged in serious misconduct at his previous employer.

The FMA’s investigations continue while it considers whether a permanent stop order is warranted.

It appears that Mr Loo held himself out as a financial adviser to clients or potential clients of Wisdom House in an email when he is not permitted to do so. The email also contained statements that directly or indirectly refer to the supply, or possible supply, of a financial advice service and are reasonably likely to induce persons to request the supply of a financial advice service. Attached to the email was a letter purporting to be from the FMA confirming that the FMA has granted Wisdom House a FAP licence.

The email to clients and the FMA letter (which appears to be a forgery) are false or misleading, or likely to mislead or confuse, and contain a material misdescription or material error. The materials are a “restricted communication” relating to the supply, or possible supply, of financial services (namely a financial advice service).

The FMA advises the public not to engage with, nor to accept offers of financial services from, and not to provide money to, Mr Loo or Wisdom House, as the regulator continues to investigate these matters.

The interim stop order was issued under section 465 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013. It remains in force until the close of 5 September 2022. The FMA may issue a permanent stop order under section 462.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Hospitality NZ: Changes To Working Holiday And Visa Rules Will Boost Hospitality
Hospitality New Zealand welcomes moves to allow additional workers to enter the country to work in sectors affected by international labour shortages... More>>



TradeMe: Supply Sees Biggest Jump On Record While Prices Continue To Slump
The number of properties for sale across the country saw the biggest year-on-year jump ever in July, while prices continued to drop according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index... More>>


Reserve Bank: Ongoing Monetary Tightening
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3 percent from 2.5 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions... More>>


Freightways: Result Coincides With Major Trans-Tasman Transaction
Freightways has today announced its annual result, reporting profits of $70.2 million for the FY22 year as well as a A$160 million transaction with Allied Express, one of Australia’s largest independently owned courier and express freight providers... More>>


Electricity Authority: Imposes Interim Restrictions On Very Large Electricity Contracts
Consumers of electricity will be protected from potentially paying more than they should due to the impact of very large electricity contracts on wholesale prices, under urgent changes announced today by the Electricity Authority... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, August 2022 – Pushing Through
The New Zealand economy faces some lean growth in the year ahead as households’ budgets are squeezed, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 