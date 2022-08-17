Curious Kiwi Travellers Encouraged To Explore Deeper In New Campaign, IF YOU SEEK

Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, August 17th 2022: Tourism New Zealand has today unveiled its first completely global campaign - IF YOU SEEK, encouraging New Zealanders to travel with curiosity, and explore further to be rewarded with extraordinary travel experiences.

New Zealanders have been exploring their backyard over the past two years, with 63% of Kiwis visiting new places and doing new things. ‘If You Seek’ has been created to show New Zealanders who think they’ve seen and done it all, that there’s more to find to enrich their travels, if they seek – because the more you give to New Zealand, the more it gives to you.

The new global campaign features a suite of short films, showcasing operators across the motu including Lost World Abseil in Waitomo, a pōwhiri at Mātaatua Marae in the Bay of Plenty, Hooker Valley near Aoraki Mt Cook, and Spooners Tunnel on the Great Tasman Cycle Taste Trail in Nelson Tasman.

Tourism New Zealand’s Chief Executive, René de Monchy says, “There are world-class, travel experiences right here on our doorstep – so with this campaign, we wanted to inspire Kiwis to go beyond their usual getaway – we know there are natural-born seekers out there ready to explore deeper.”

“Aotearoa’s incredible range of experiences are poised to reward New Zealanders who are curious enough to explore a little further than ‘what they always do’, and the true magic of our country is reserved for those willing to step out of their comfort zone and seek even more.”

Tourism New Zealand research shows that around two-thirds of New Zealanders intend to take a domestic holiday in the coming year, and 42% are motivated to visit a place they haven’t before on their upcoming travels.

Newzealand.com/nz/campaign/ifyouseek

© Scoop Media

