Producer Prices Increase In The June 2022 Quarter

Producer input and output prices have increased in the June 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

In the June 2022 quarter prices received by producers of goods and services (outputs) increased 2.4 percent compared with the March 2022 quarter. Prices paid by producers of goods and services (inputs) increased 3.1 percent over the same period.

“Most industries experienced price increases in the June 2022 quarter, however a lot of these price movements were smaller than the increases seen in the March 2022 quarter,” business prices delivery manager James Mitchell said.

